Celsius Holdings: Gaining Upside Growth From Fierce Competition

Hitra

Investment Thesis

Company Overview

Celsius Holdings(NASDAQ:CELH), founded in 2004 with headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida, is an energy beverage company that makes all vegan drinks, free of carbohydrates, containing only natural flavors and colors in the category of functional energy drinks. The company's sales channels include direct-store delivery, distributors, and retailers directly. Its online e-commerce platforms include Amazon(AMZN) and Walmart.com (WMT).

Strengths & Weaknesses Comparison

As a healthy energy drink company, Celsius hasn't been in the main stock of consumers' fridges for more than a decade. The company's drinks are to "provide 7 essential vitamins, accelerate metabolism and burn body fat & calories", according to its presentation. They contained "no sugar, high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors or aspartame". But some of them do contain caffeine.

Celsius Beverage: Product Portfolio (Company Presentation)

The company has set out to disrupt the functional beverage market since 2004, and the largest disruption it has caused has finally come. It indicated "Masses are leaving artificial or sugary carbonated drinks." in the latest presentation

Celsius Beverage: Function Energy Drink vs Conventional Energy Drink (Company Presentation)

According to the figures reported by Celsius in Q3 earnings, it has had a lead market share on Amazon by Q3:

Per stacked line on Amazon, over the last 14 weeks ending September 30, 2023, Celsius is now the best-selling energy drink on Amazon with approximately a 21.4% share in the energy category, ahead of Monster at an 18.6% share and Red Bull at a 13% share

The same figure in Q3 a year ago was:

On Amazon, Celsius is the second largest energy drink with an 18.5% share of the energy drink category ahead of Red Bull at a 12.01% share and trailing Monster at a 26.2 share on a year-to-date basis ending October 22, 2022, and according to stack line total U.S. energy on Amazon.

In Amazon's online channel, Celsius grew about 3% YoY, while Monster declined by 7.6%, and Red Bull gained about 1%.

In comparison, by October 2022, Celsius only had 2.6% shares of the US energy drink market, according to the data reported by Monster Beverage (MNST) at the time (see our bearish coverage of Monster Beverage in January this year). By October this year, Celsius' share grew from 2.6% to 7.4% by almost 5%, more than doubling YoY. Monster acquired VPX Bang last year, and now with all of its brands' market share plus Bang, it has only 37.4%, about 5 points less than its share of last year. In the meantime, Red Bull went from 35.9% to 34.5%, losing 1.5%. Celsius is now sitting in third place in the energy drinks market by market share. Also, from Monster Beverage quoting Nielsen's data, all outlets combined, the US energy drinks category increased by 9.2% in Q3 this year versus the same period a year ago. For Celsius to gain market share from its major competitors while the whole market is growing, its accumulated growth rate will be in the ballpark of almost 300% in the past four quarters. One thing seems to be sure, Celsius has been eating Monster Beverage and Red Bull's lunch in the US market.

US Energy Drink Market Shares from Q3 '22 to Q3 '23 (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Celsius' said its YoY According to C-Store Dive, in 2024, Celsius will grow another 42%, with Prime and Alani Nu trailing not far behind. But Monster and Red Bull will only grow in the single digits.

2024 Energy Drink Sales Growth Expectation by Brand (C-Store Drive)

Celsius' net income has the largest gyration since Q3, while its revenue has grown almost double during the same time. The negative net income came from its selling and marketing expenses of $155 million recognized in that quarter due to the termination fees it paid to the existing suppliers to transition the territory right to Pepsi.

Data by YCharts

To take a look at what it is paying to terminate, it ended the partnership with 300+ unique but fragmented distribution partners and points of contact throughout the US.

Celsius Beverage: Distribution Network (Company Presentation on PepsiCo Partnership Announcement)

The company entered a distribution agreement with PepsiCo (PEP) to utilize its leading North American network and sales channels in 200+ countries and Territories in Q3 last year.

Celsius Beverage: Alliance with PepsiCo (Announcement Presentation in August '22)

PepsiCo's mature and widespread distribution network both in the US and overseas has greatly spurred Celsius' sales, resulting in strong revenue growth this year as its Q3 revenue grew 204% YoY, when its 2022 annual revenue already doubled compared to the year before. Celsius has four major overseas markets, China, Norway, Sweden, and Finland. With the products originally launched in Sweden in 2009 with success, the company focuses on the Nordic countries that generally pay more attention to healthy drinks, and also major markets like China that are emerging to embrace healthy drinks as the new trend. The PepsiCo distribution network will only enhance its international expansion within these countries and other markets.

Celsius issued convertible preferred A shares that represented about 8.5% ownership on an as-converted basis to PepsiCo's $550 million investment in Q4 last year. It seems most of it went straight to cash-at-hand currently.

Celsius: Cash-at-hand analysis (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

One of the advantages of Celsius is being debt-free. It has essentially no debt burden, which frees up its cash flow, and aided with its large cash file, it is in an advantageous position to pursue any strategic acquisitions. We think it will come in handy when it starts to get into more fierce competition against the established traditional drink makers.

How much more growth, Celsius, can have greatly depends on how much market share it can take from the traditional energy drink makers. For the US market, the top three including Celsius accounted for about 80% of the market share. If we assume all three will eventually divide this 80% of the pie evenly, in a scenario that makes sense based on the trends and growth momentum, then Celsius could eventually take home about 26-28% of the total market in the US, that will take 2 years if it keeps growing 3x per year, or about 5 years if it slows down to 2x per year, provided the overall market grows 9% a year, the same with last year. These seem to be scenarios that the market is pricing in, but not the scenarios we are counting on. They are too optimistic because there is nothing to stop its major competitors from stepping up the game and making waves in the healthy drink category. Monster Beverage has its answer to the healthy energy drink trends by making the Bang acquisition, which had about 1.4% share of the market to its name. The Coca-Cola Company(KO), Dr. Pepper Snapple Group(KDP), Nestlé(OTCPK:NSRGY), Waters North America, Inc., Hansen Natural Corp., Vital Pharmaceuticals, and Red Bull are still formidable competitors, and even PepsiCo has its own healthy energy drink product line as well. Within the healthy energy drink category, there have sprung up dozens of other new drinks deliver a "no-calories, no-carbs, and no-sugar" lineup, including ZOA, Kill Cliff Ignite, All Phenoms Motives, etc.

Moreover, the fastest growing market for healthy energy drinks is actually in the Asia Pacific region including Australia. So most fierce marginal competition could come from overseas. Celsius is at the crossing of the healthy drinks market, which is to grow 9-10% annually through 2030, and the energy drinks market, which is about 8% per year through 2030. It can benefit from the growth of both. So for Celsius, it is in a unique position in that it has reached the size and now, the network it needs to grow rapidly and become dominating. Time is of the essence for it to take in market share and grow its name-brand recognition.

Financial Overview & Valuation

Celsius Beverage: Financial Overview (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Based on our analysis above, we use our proprietary models to assess the fair value of Celsius Beverage with a projection of ten-year growth forward. We assume a cost of equity of 7.62% and a WACC of 7.8%. In the base case, the expansion of sales building on PepsiCo's network will continue into next year with some slowdown in '25, and volatility followed; it was priced at $42.06. In the bullish case, the stock maintains a steady and strong growth in the mid-teens on average for the next three years, with higher volatility and re-acceleration later on; it was priced at $55.08. In the bearish case, smaller expansion next year followed by less strong growth due to competitors pushing back and retaking market shares; it was priced at $21.85. We are not leaning toward the bearish case, but the current price is slightly above our bullish case. The market seems to have priced in the most bullish case with little room to disappoint.

Celsius Beverage: Fair Valuation (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

The risk to our thesis is Celsius snapping up more market share from the overseas market than conventional energy drink makers. As we alluded to earlier, Asia-Pacific will have a much faster-growing market than the US market in the next decade, and the market in Europe is sizable compared to the US as well. In the next three years, the Asia-Pacific region along with the Middle East is set to have the highest growth rate. If Celsius can ride the wave and grow faster in these emerging markets, it stands a chance to dominate. But it will have to dominate, not just outpace its competitors, to exceed our most bullish case.

Global Energy Drink Market Growth by Region '20-'26 (OMR Global )

Conclusion

Celsius Beverage has been around for more than a decade and a half, so it is unfair to call it disruptive and put it along with other newly launched healthy drinks. But the reality in the market is the healthy, good-for-you kind of drinks plus energy boosts have been much more in vogue due to no less than the stimulation from the recent pandemic. It's been truly disrupting the established energy drink makers in the past two years, increasingly taking market shares, especially with the partnership with PepsiCo network distribution. We think the competition landscape is about to become even more fierce with traditional energy makers jumping on the bandwagon of the healthy category. Celsius has no time to take a break and needs to establish its dominance. We are optimistic about its growth but think the market has priced in the most bullish views. It is a hold for now.