Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Celsius Holdings: Gaining Upside Growth From Fierce Competition

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
558 Followers

Summary

  • Celsius Holdings is a healthy energy beverage company that has disrupted the functional beverage market and gained market share on Amazon.
  • The company's partnership with PepsiCo has greatly boosted its sales and revenue growth, particularly in international markets.
  • Celsius has the potential to dominate the energy drink market, but faces competition from traditional energy drink makers and the need to expand in emerging markets.

Juice cans and bottles in fridge at supermarket

Hitra

Investment Thesis

Company Overview

Celsius Holdings(NASDAQ:CELH), founded in 2004 with headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida, is an energy beverage company that makes all vegan drinks, free of carbohydrates, containing only natural flavors and colors in the category of functional energy drinks. The

This article was written by

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
558 Followers
We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

M
Meaneye
Today, 12:40 PM
Comments (14)
Thank you for laying out all the interesting aspects of an
ever growing market share company.
Jonah Lupton profile picture
Jonah Lupton
Today, 12:27 PM
Comments (10)
Unfortunately you guys are missing some key elements to the CELH growth story, not sure you really understand the global energy drink market and the opportunity that CELH has with Pepsi.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CELH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CELH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CELH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.