Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Dec. 14, 2023 11:46 AM ETNordson Corporation (NDSN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.71K Followers

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript December 14, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Lara Mahoney - VP of IR & Corporate Communications

Sundaram Nagarajan - President and CEO

Joseph Kelley - EVP

Stephen Shamrock - Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Allison Poliniak - Wells Fargo

Mike Halloran - Baird

Jeff Hammond - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Matt Summerville - DA Davidson

Christopher Glynn - Oppenheimer

Walt Liptak - Seaport Research

Andrew Buscaglia - BNP Paribas

Operator

Good morning. My name is Dennis and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Nordson Corporation Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Lara Mahoney. Please go ahead.

Lara Mahoney

Thank you. Good morning. This is Lara Mahoney, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. We welcome you to our conference call today, Thursday, December 14, 2023, to report Nordson's fiscal year 2023 fourth quarter and full year results. I'm here with Sundaram Nagarajan, our President and CEO; Joseph Kelly, Executive Vice President; and Stephen Shamrock, Interim Chief Financial Officer. While Joe recently took a new role as Executive Vice President, Industrial Precision Solutions segment, he was CFO for the entirety of fiscal 2023 and will represent that viewpoint in today's call.

You can find both our press release as well as our webcast slide presentation that we will refer to during today's call on our website at nordson.com/investors. This conference call is being broadcast live on our investor website and will be available there for 14 days. There will be a telephone replay of the conference

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NDSN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NDSN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.