Gratitude, Fear, Shiny Metals And GDX

Dec. 14, 2023 12:53 PM ETVanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)6 Comments
Mining Waves
Summary

  • Looking back on 2023, metals and miners presented numerous opportunities.
  • The intersection of fundamentals and sentiment is a good place to look at mining investments.
  • GDX was a recent Wave Setup, with specific support, invalidation, resistance, and target parameters.
Business gold candlestick investment stock exchange wealth financial concept on 3d golden trade market background of growth finance chart success commercial graph diagram or savings trading value.

Lemon_tm

Contributed by Mark Malinowski, produced with Avi Gilburt

“To everything, turn turn turn. There is a season, turn turn turn. And a time to every purpose under heaven.” - The Byrds

Looking back

It's that time of year. Time for slowing

Mining Waves is a team run by Zac Mannes, Garrett Patten and Jason Appel who provide Elliott Wave technical analysis on precious metals and mining stocks and indices.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

m
marktwain18
Today, 2:12 PM
Comments (11)
With all due respect, I have to say that you really need to improve your writing style, and bring it more in line with Avi's clearly and precisely written articles. Otherwise you simply won't gain the traction you want. I am biased towards this sector for 2024, so I wish you well in this new endeavor.
mnm79 profile picture
mnm79
Today, 2:21 PM
Comments (4)
@marktwain18 Thanks Mark. We appreciate the feedback. This article is a bit of a reboot and an opportunity for those not as familiar with Avi's work to learn. We will be getting more in depth with some individual miner's next week.
s
sugarsail1
Today, 1:03 PM
Comments (315)
Gold is shiny but GDX is dull.
mnm79 profile picture
mnm79
Today, 1:13 PM
Comments (4)
@sugarsail1 I don't disagree that GDX has lagged gold, but miners are not bearish.
OlderThanDirtDave profile picture
OlderThanDirtDave
Today, 2:06 PM
Comments (8.03K)
@sugarsail1 Because costs for miners have skyrocketed in the wake of COVID. So gold itself is up, but miners' profits, not so much.
rollwave2023 profile picture
rollwave2023
Today, 2:07 PM
Comments (8.43K)
@sugarsail1 Overall agree and not as bullish due to strong economic data- is lowering rates good for Gold, yes of course but if that was due to worsening data ie. deep recession gold would be going much higher- prefer equal weight small/mid caps, dividend etfs like dvy and schd with lowering rates, reit's etc etc
