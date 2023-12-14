Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Moolec Science SA (MLEC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.71K Followers

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call December 14, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Bowen - ICR's, Strategic Communications and Advisory

Gaston Paladini - CEO and Co-Founder

Amit Dhingra - Chief Science Officer

Jose Lopez Lecube - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Wright - ROTH MKM

Tom McGovern - Maxim Group

Michael Bowen

Good morning, and welcome to Moolec's Conference Call. My name is Michael Bowen, from ICR's, Strategic Communications and Advisory. [Operator Instructions] Please also note that today's session is being recorded.

Moolec announced today's first quarter fiscal year 2024 business highlights yesterday after market closed. The document is now available on the company's Investor Relations website at ir.moolecscience.com.

This morning, you will hear from Gaston Paladini, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Moolec Science, together with Amit Dhingra, Chief Science Officer; and Jose Lopez Lecube, Chief Financial Officer.

In today's call, we will be referring to a presentation that will be available on the company's Investor Relations website. This conference call is mainly for informational purposes only. And during this call, the company will be making some forward-looking statements regarding future events and results. Statements that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to statements about the company's beliefs and expectations are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks will be included in the company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, later also available on our Investor Relations website.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Moolec's CEO to comment on our business and recent developments. Gaston, please go ahead.

Gaston Paladini

Thank you, Michael. Hello, everyone.

I am happy to present our quarterly business update conference call. I want to thank you all in advance for your interest

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MLEC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MLEC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.