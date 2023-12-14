Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Insight Enterprises: Acquisition Of SADA Can Drive The Growth

Summary

  • Insight Enterprises has acquired SADA, a Google Cloud Partner, to expand its product offerings and attract more customers.
  • The company reported a decrease in net sales in Q3 2023, but net income increased YoY.
  • NSIT is undervalued and has a potential upside of 23%-27% due to positive industry demand and the recent acquisition of SADA.

Employees must complete the online survey form, answer the test questions. Marked checklist on a clipboard. Human resources and management concept.

Galeanu Mihai

Investment Thesis

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) deals in providing digital solutions to businesses. The trends in digital transformation have elevated the demand for technology products. The company has recently acquired SADA which can help it increase its product offerings

I am a "Techno-Funda" Analyst with more than 5 years of experience in equity research. With my investment strategies, I have successfully managed to earn alpha returns in equity market and I want to share my investment recommendations with all investors.

