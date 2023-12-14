Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Airbus Breaks Big Milestone Of $100 Billion In Airplane Orders

Dec. 14, 2023 1:01 PM ETAirbus SE (EADSF) Stock, EADSY StockBA, ICAGY, AL, AL.PR.A, BA:CA, BABWF
Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Airbus stock shows strong performance, appreciating nearly 13% in November.
  • Jet makers face a strong backdrop for airplane orders as supply chain challenges and air travel demand drive up airplane prices.
  • Airbus booked 113 airplane orders in November, with a total value of $7.2 billion.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

The Airbus A350-1000

Oriaz

Currently, demand for airplanes is high as demand for air travel supports a growing world fleet, especially after many airplanes were phased out during the pandemic. Additionally, fluctuations in oil prices as well as an inability to supply airplanes in desired quantities have


Join The Aerospace Forum today and start your flight to growth!

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
15.61K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, EADSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EADSF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EADSF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EADSY
--
EADSF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.