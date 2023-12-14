Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dec. 14, 2023 12:09 PM ETJabil Inc. (JBL) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.71K Followers

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call December 14, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam Berry - Vice President, Investor Relations

Kenny Wilson - Chief Executive Officer

Mike Dastoor - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ruplu Bhattacharya - Bank of America

Steven Fox - Fox Advisors

Matt Sheerin - Stifel

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan

George Wang - Barclays

David Vogt - UBS

Melissa Fairbanks - Raymond James

Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Jabil First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Adam Berry, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Adam.

Adam Berry

Good morning, and welcome to Jabil's first quarter of fiscal 2024 earnings call. Joining me today are Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Wilson; and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Dastoor.

In terms of our agenda today, we plan to focus on the following: Review our Q1 results, discuss the trends underway within the end markets we serve, and provide Q2 guidance. We'll also reiterate our capital allocation plans, reinforce our core margin and EPS outlook for the year, and in doing so provide you with the detail as to why we feel confident in achieving these goals for this year and next, despite our updated outlook as discussed on November 28th.

But before we begin, please note that today's call is being webcast live. And during our prepared remarks, we will be referencing slides. To follow along with the slides, please visit jabil.com within the Investor Relations portion of the website. At the conclusion of today's call, the entirety of today's presentation will be posted for audio playback.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About JBL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JBL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.