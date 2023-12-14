Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Risk-On Signal For Global Markets Strengthens After Fed News

Dec. 14, 2023 1:22 PM ETAOA, AOK, SPY, USMV, SMH, XHB, IEF, SHY
Summary

  • The Federal Reserve left its policy rate unchanged for a third time while suggesting that a round of rate cuts is on the table for 2024.
  • Markets cheered as prices for both US stocks and bonds surged on Wednesday, Dec. 13.
  • What is clear, at least in relative terms, is that market trends are still leaning into a positive bias.

Word risk of three-dimensional letters is in foreground with growth columns of coins on blurred background. Risk concept for finance, economics, money, banks, business, startup, investing, markets

Shidlovski

A month ago the trend in global markets remained bullish despite the fallout from a correction that started mid-summer, based on several sets of ETF pairs. Following yesterday's upbeat Federal Reserve news, however, the upbeat outlook has strengthened.

James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

