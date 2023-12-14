Oil Prices Decline: Choose BNO As Brent Is At A Premium To WTI

Jaromir Ondra

In April 2020, when nearby NYMEX crude oil futures (CL1:COM) fell below zero for the first time, the low in the nearby Brent petroleum futures was $16 per barrel. Two years later, in March 2022, when nearby NYMEX futures exploded to $130.50 per barrel, the highest price since 2008, Brent futures peaked at $137.

Brent and WTI futures are crude oil’s leading pricing benchmarks. The Brent price reflects petroleum from Europe, Africa, Russia, and the Middle East. WTI prices reflect North American crude oil.

Over the past years, Brent has traded at a premium to WTI for the same delivery period. The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP ETF (NYSEARCA:BNO) tracks Brent crude oil prices higher and lower.

OPEC+ keeps quotas unchanged and moves to a voluntary system of production cuts

The November 26 biannual OPEC+ meeting, where the cartel discussed production policy for the first half of 2024, was delayed to November 30. The delay indicated the memberships’ disagreement over quotas.

In 2023, Saudi Arabia shouldered the bulk of production cuts, and the leading cartel member sought more member participation. On November 30, OPEC+ agreed to keep output at the 2023 production levels with “voluntary” cuts when appropriate.

The international oil cartel has a long history of cheating on production pledges, which makes a “voluntary” system dubious.

Crude oil prices fell when OPEC+ delayed its meeting and declined further following the discussion and decision to move to “voluntary” output cuts.

The oil price has moved into the Biden Administration’s target buy zone

Crude oil prices have been falling over the past weeks; after reaching just over $95 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX WTI futures contract in late September, crude oil futures have made lower highs and lower lows.

Three-Year Chart of NYMEX WTI Crude Oil Futures (Barchart)

The nearby NYMEX WTI crude oil futures chart highlights the 28.75% decline from $95.03 to $67.71 per barrel. The energy commodity bounced from the low on December 14.

hree-Year Chart of ICE Brent Crude Oil Futures (Barchart)

Nearby Brent futures fell 26% from $97.67 in late September to $72.30 on December 13 before recovering on December 14.

Crude oil prices tend to move lower during winter as it is the offseason for gasoline demand. However, the results of the recent OPEC+ meeting added downside pressure to the energy commodity.

At below $72 per barrel for the WTI futures on December 14, the crude oil price has moved into the Biden administration’s $67-$72 target buying zone to replace the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The SPR remains at a four-decade low after unprecedented sales to cap oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine. In October 2022, the administration published a Fact Sheet stating its intention to purchase petroleum for the SPR when the price is in the target buying range.

Brent is at a premium to WTI because of OPEC+’s pricing power

Brent and WTI crude oil are the worldwide benchmarks. While there are many other petroleum grades, the prices tend to be at premiums or discounts to the Brent and WTI benchmarks. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil prices reflect the price of petroleum production from Europe, Russia, Africa, and the Middle East, while WTI is the North American crude oil price. Brent and WTI are light-sweet crude oil with low sulfur content. However, Brent has slightly more sulfur, making it the preferred crude oil for distillate processing, while WTI is more suited for refining into gasoline, the most ubiquitous crude oil product.

The price differential between Brent and WTI is a quality and a location spread. However, it is also a political spread as OPEC+ controls Brent pricing. Around two-thirds of the world’s petroleum uses Brent as a pricing benchmark, while one-third of worldwide oil production uses the WTI price.

Quarterly Chart of Nearby WTI Minus Nearby Brent Crude Oil Futures (CQG)

The quarterly chart of nearby WTI minus nearly Brent prices shows that Brent has traded at a premium to WTI since 2016. On December 14, nearby ICE February Brent futures commanded a $4.64 per barrel premium to February NYMEX WTI futures.

Brent’s premium is mainly because of the geopolitical risk of Middle Eastern and Russian crude oil supplies.

BNO is the Brent ETF product

The most direct route for a risk position in crude oil is via the NYMEX WTI or the ICE Brent futures contracts. Two ETFs track WTI and Brent on a short-term basis. The United States Oil Fund, LP ETF (USO) follows WTI crude oil prices higher and lower. The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP ETF tracks Brent crude oil prices.

Brent is far more sensitive to geopolitical events in the current environment, so the BNO ETF could have the most upside potential after the recent downside correction.

At $27.34 per share, BNO had around $140 million in assets under management. BNO trades an average of over 909,000 shares daily and charges a 1% management fee.

February Brent futures rallied 11.8% from $81.36 on October 5, 2023, to $90.99 on October 20, 2023.

Chart of the BNO ETF Product (Barchart)

Over the same period, BNO moved from 12.3% higher from $29.07 to $32.64 per share as the ETF did an excellent job following Brent futures higher. Meanwhile, since crude oil futures trade around the clock and BNO is only available for trading and investing during U.S. stock market hours, the ETF can miss highs or lows when the stock market is not operating.

Five reasons for higher oil prices in 2024- Seasonality, SPR, geopolitics, debt, and currency markets

As the end of 2023 is only a few short weeks away, the factors supporting crude oil in 2024 are:

Seasonality: Crude oil prices tend to fall to seasonal lows during winter and recover when the spring driving season approaches. While crude oil can make lower lows over the coming weeks and months, the odds favor higher prices in 2024.

Crude oil prices tend to fall to seasonal lows during winter and recover when the spring driving season approaches. While crude oil can make lower lows over the coming weeks and months, the odds favor higher prices in 2024. SPR: The crude oil price has declined to the Biden administration’s target zone for replacing the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve that remains at the lowest level since the 1980s.

The crude oil price has declined to the Biden administration’s target zone for replacing the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve that remains at the lowest level since the 1980s. Geopolitics: Ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East favor higher crude oil prices as supply concerns and OPEC+ production policy will likely foster higher prices. Saudi Arabia requires at least $80 per barrel to balance its budget. Iran, an OPEC member, requires higher oil prices to fund its military program and activities. Meanwhile, Russia, OPEC’s most influential nonmember, cooperating with the cartel’s production policy, requires the highest possible oil price to fund its war in Ukraine and domestic budget as sanctions weigh on the Russian economy.

Ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East favor higher crude oil prices as supply concerns and OPEC+ production policy will likely foster higher prices. Saudi Arabia requires at least $80 per barrel to balance its budget. Iran, an OPEC member, requires higher oil prices to fund its military program and activities. Meanwhile, Russia, OPEC’s most influential nonmember, cooperating with the cartel’s production policy, requires the highest possible oil price to fund its war in Ukraine and domestic budget as sanctions weigh on the Russian economy. Debt: The U.S. debt at nearly $34 trillion may weigh on the U.S. economy, but it is also inflationary as debt servicing costs and other spending exceed receipts. A rising debt is inflationary as it weighs on the U.S. dollar’s value. A weaker dollar tends to be bullish for commodity prices, and crude oil is no exception.

The U.S. debt at nearly $34 trillion may weigh on the U.S. economy, but it is also inflationary as debt servicing costs and other spending exceed receipts. A rising debt is inflationary as it weighs on the U.S. dollar’s value. A weaker dollar tends to be bullish for commodity prices, and crude oil is no exception. Currency Markets: The BRICS countries have been working on a currency to challenge the dollar’s reserve currency dominance for cross-border transactions. Some OPEC members have begun accepting other currencies for petroleum transactions, decreasing the dollar’s role and challenging the “petrodollar.” Another currency that limits the influence of the U.S. dollar could increase the dollar-based crude oil price in 2024.

Crude oil prices have declined and are moving into 2024 at attractive levels. The potential for another significant crude oil rally is a clear and present danger, as geopolitics and global economics could ignite a rally. Moreover, any improvement in the Chinese economy could turbocharge China’s energy demand and requirements.

In late 2023, crude oil prices could have further downside, but lower prices could offer a compelling opportunity for 2024. Brent crude oil is highly sensitive to worldwide events, so BNO could be the way to go for long-side risk in the crude oil arena for the coming year.