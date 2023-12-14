Robert Way

The Alibaba stock (NYSE:BABA) is trading near all-time lows. Even as its fundamentals have stabilized from the prior year, notwithstanding the September-quarter seasonal slowdown, investors’ confidence has dipped. Even management’s emphasis on AI integration (mentioned more than 40x) during the F2Q24 earnings remarks has done little to help arrest declines.

Specifically, Alibaba’s retraction of spinoff plans for its Cloud Intelligence Group had dealt a major blow to the stock. The announcement had essentially contributed to the full reversal and then some on early-year gains driven by market’s optimism over Alibaba’s organizational restructuring.

There is also growing concerns over Alibaba’s bleeding market share to emerging rivals in its core commerce business. They include leading local platforms Taobao and Tmall, as well as AliExpress Choice - Alibaba's answer to PDD's Temu app.

Management has recently alluded to Alibaba as an internet company that boasts an integrated business model across commerce, logistics, digital media, gig economy, and cloud computing. But the company remains better known as the leading online retail marketplace in the pack alongside JD.com (JD) and Pinduoduo (PDD). Hence the stock has been historically sensitive to the performance of its Taobao and Tmall, and International Digital Commerce (“AIDC”) Groups, despite the broader market’s frenzy over big tech’s grip in cloud computing.

Looking ahead, Alibaba’s family of businesses remain an integral part of the core Chinese market, while also emerging as a key contender overseas. At current levels, we see pent-up value attributable to Alibaba’s intricate relationship with the Chinese retail market, and, inadvertently, its mission-critical role in supporting the domestic Chinese economy. Despite ongoing multiple compression risks stemming from China-specific challenges previously discussed, the stock’s valuation at current levels undermines Alibaba’s fundamental growth and profitability prospects.

The Common Link Between Alibaba and Its Biggest Rivals

Although we had previously anticipated Beijing’s regulatory crackdown would impact all of Alibaba, JD.com and PDD, the latter has instead emerged as a key beneficiary of the regulatory overhaul. For instance, the anti-trust crackdown has caused Alibaba to cede its exclusive partnerships with international brands, such as Starbucks (SBUX) and Estee Lauder (EL). This has resulted in a thinning wallet share of consumers at Alibaba, as rivals gained access to related purchase opportunities.

Intensifying post-pandemic macroeconomic uncertainties in China and the rest of the world have also highlighted consumers’ inherent sensitivity to prices. And this has been a boon to PDD’s family of shopping apps (namely, Pinduoduo and Temu), which are known for their bargain pricing. Specifically, Temu’s rising popularity overseas, especially in the U.S., has driven a substantial uplift to its anticipated growth prospects. This has helped PDD defy the broader slump in Chinese equities, and overcome China-specific risks being priced into the cohort.

Yet all three names are structurally critical to the social fabric and infrastructure within the core Chinese market. Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall shopping apps have been hailed as the all-mighty one-stop shop for consumers. This is enabled by access to fast and mostly free delivery on a wide variety of competitively priced goods, from groceries and produce to products you did not even know you needed (or even existed, for that matter). Alibaba’s core commerce businesses are also deeply integrated with its in-house Cainiao logistics arm, and have been key to driving adjacent brand awareness to its broader ecosystem of offerings. These include Amap and Ele.me, which are gig economy must-haves in China; DingTalk, the Chinese corporate default productivity and messaging tool; Youku, a key local streaming platform; and Freshippo, its brick-and-mortar retailer.

Meanwhile, PDD operates an online marketplace business model, specializing in group-buying bargains with a social twist to it. Then there is JD.com, which operates a self-managed online one-stop shop catered to buyers looking for reliable, high-quality goods (e.g. home appliances).

Alibaba’s Revamped Strategy for Taobao, Tmall and AliExpress

But Alibaba, JD.com and PDD's commonality also highlights the overlapping markets they serve, and heightened competition. The challenge has been exacerbated by the combination of Beijing’s anti-trust crackdown and amplified price sensitivity among Chinese consumers due to a deteriorating economy. And it is not surprising that Alibaba has been taking a page from its rival’s strategy to better address consumer demands across its core domestic and international commerce operations. We believe Alibaba's revamped growth strategy for Taobao, Tmall and AliExpress will be key to reclaiming its ground from PDD as the leading e-commerce platform.

As recently detailed by Alibaba’s new management team, the core Taobao and Tmall Group will prioritize expanding its goods and services catalogue and price competitiveness going forward. These have been key drivers for the core commerce group’s decision-making progress to enhance customer retention and platform stickiness. They have been put into action in the latest 11.11 Single’s Day shopping event, as well as the extended 12.12 “year-end good price shopping spree”. In order to improve overall platform stickiness and purchase frequency, Alibaba has also been pushing features surrounding the social aspect of the Taobao and Tmall experience. These include content creator and merchant operated livestreams, an AI-driven product discovery system, and everyday low-price discounts tailored based on users’ search history to draw interest.

Taobao App Taobao App

In order to improve price competitiveness, Alibaba has also implemented a basket-based discount system during the 11.11 and 12.12 shopping campaigns across participating merchants. The initiative has allowed users to not only benefit from everyday low-price product sales, but also a stackable bundle discount of as much as 15%. For instance, a basket value of certain items totaling RMB 200 was offered a RMB 30 discount, which was stackable – the more you buy, the bigger the incentive.

Taobao App

We believe the newly introduced initiatives have also been additive to the Taobao and Tmall Group’s domestic market share gains. They have been a direct answer to both near-term macroeconomic pressures on the consumer, as well as ever-evolving consumer shopping preferences and behavior. This is further corroborated by new user acquisition observed during the September quarter, and reverses management’s previous focus on customer retention amid intensifying competition. By adjusting its go-to-market strategy to better address the top and bottom pricing segments that JD.com and PDD thrive in, and everything in between, Taobao and Tmall is well-positioned to restore wallet share expansion.

Meanwhile, Lazada and Trendyol remain key growth drivers for the AIDC Group. But the results have yet to gain nearly as much traction as PDD’s Temu, nor have the operating regions been a key value accretive factor to the stock. Temu’s popularity has soared over the past year, especially in the U.S. Its blowout “Shop Like a Billionaire” Superbowl ad aired earlier this year was a touchdown in attracting increasingly price-conscious American shoppers amid record-high inflationary pressures. This has been the key driver to PDD’s outsized growth prospects in the near-term, enabling wallet share expansion in both the world’s largest and second largest economies. The latest market data shows that the daily active user on Temu spends on average more than 20 minutes per day on the app. This compares to 11 minutes on AliExpress and 10 minutes on Amazon.

We believe the results show that Alibaba’s previous negligence of its opportunity in the U.S. was a misstep. And Temu’s success over American juggernauts like Amazon proved the market was not impenetrable. However, Alibaba’s growing focus on improving AliExpress’ market share in major overseas economies will be value accretive to its international strategy going forward.

This includes the recent introduction of AliExpress Choice, which offers daily deals (e.g. $0.99 items) with a guaranteed free shipping time frame. The strategy effectively addresses one of the biggest barriers to AliExpress usage overseas in past years – namely, extended shipping times with items sometimes not showing up, which does not make up for the cheap prices offered. It also makes a competitive feature against Temu’s bargains and free shipping threshold.

Specifically, items sold under the Choice feature now comes with 11-day free delivery and free returns on purchases of more than three $0.99 items.

AliExpress App

The offer effectively addresses two of the biggest considerations among online shoppers as well – shipping and pricing. More than 60% of consumers are hunting for discounts and promotions heading into the holiday shopping season. Meanwhile, free, reliable, and fast shipping has become a structural expectation among online shoppers. Close to 40% of the population have expressed aversion to shipping and return fees, with about a quarter of prospective buyers abandoning their purchases due to shipping costs. And Choice has started to pay-off, with the average active user now spending more time on AliExpress than Amazon.

Bloomberg News

Admittedly, Alibaba is still long ways from achieving the pace of outsized growth observed at PDD through its international strategy. But recent progress has highlighted the additive role of Alibaba’s revamped go-to-market approach for the core commerce business, both at home and overseas. And this will be key to restoring sustained market share gains over the longer-term, while also mitigating its exposure to broader consumer weakness and industry competition.

Broader Business Considerations

Taobao and Tmall, and AIDC: The sheer size of Alibaba’s core commerce business underscores risks of saturation. This has made it more difficult for the company to achieve the level of supercharged growth observed at emerging rival PDD. Note that PDD’s revenue is still only just a fraction of the Taobao and Tmall Group’s alone.

However, AliExpress is taking a step in the right direction with Choice to gain market share across major economies. Taken together with ongoing traction at Lazada and Trendyol, as well as the revamped growth strategy for the Taobao and Tmall Group, Alibaba is mitigating its exposure to the depressed consumer. The strategy also enables a sustained uplift to growth over the longer-term. And this will be key to offsetting the valuation discount attributed to China-specific investment risks in our opinion.

Local Services and Cainiao Logistics: Meanwhile, the broader consolidated business is likely to benefit from continued margin expansion driven by scale. Specifically, the Local Services Group, which consists of businesses like Amap and Ele.me, has consistently demonstrated strong growth in recent years. This continues to underscore robust market adoption and share gains, despite intensifying competition in the gig economy business and China’s weakening economy. The Cainiao Smart Logistics Network business has also demonstrated similar resilience. It is currently the top contender in Asia for fast and reliable international and last-mile delivery services.

Cloud Intelligence Group: However, Alibaba’s Cloud Intelligence Group has continued to struggle. And this has been especially disappointing given the global cloud computing industry’s uplift gained from the surge in incremental computing power hungry AI workloads.

Alibaba Cloud has found itself reeling from regulatory restraints at home and overseas. On one hand, the Cloud Intelligence Group is being challenged by the central government’s tightening oversight on data security and advocacy for state-backed cloud platforms. On the other hand, it is also bearing the brunt of curtailments on access to advanced U.S. chip technologies. This has together limited the group’s addressable market, while also restraining its ability in taking full advantage of incremental cloud computing demand stemming from AI workloads. The situation has also thwarted the company’s previous plans to spinoff the unit.

This is consistent with our previously anticipated impact to Alibaba’s cloud computing business stemming from the intensifying U.S.-China chip war. In addition to severed access to advanced accelerator chips, the recent U.S. chip export restrictions also stops Alibaba short of its foray in developing in-house silicon. The company had previously developed a proprietary server processor based on the 5nm process node for integration into its own data centers. However, TSMC (TSM) and Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF / OTCPK:SSNNF) are currently the only chip fabs equipped with this chipmaking technology. Both of which are currently restricted from supplying the specific expertise to China.

Materializing this technology would have been value accretive to Alibaba’s current cloud monetization strategy across platform-as-a-service, model-as-a-service, and infrastructure-as-a-service. Specifically, hyperscalers like Microsoft Azure (MSFT), Amazon Web Services (AMZN), and Google Cloud Platform (GOOG / GOOGL) have benefitted from incremental demand for GPU-as-a-service, supplemented by their in-house developed proprietary processors amid the ongoing industry shortage of chips. We believe this represents a restricted opportunity for Alibaba, as it trails the cutting-edge solutions needed to fulfil customers’ needs.

The Cloud Intelligence Unit is also expected to experience near-term growth headwinds. This is in line with the anticipated impact of price cuts implemented earlier this year in an aim to acquire workloads. The revenue stream is also expected to take a hit from the deliberate reduction of low-margin project-based opportunities, in favor of scaling its core public cloud offerings going forward.

Fundamental Analysis

Taken together, we expect Alibaba to finish fiscal 2024 with revenue growth of 5.3% y/y to RMB 914.4 billion. AIDC is likely to become the fastest growing and second largest revenue stream for Alibaba over the forecast period. This will be supplemented by robust expansion anticipated across the Local Services, Cainiao, and Cloud Intelligence Groups to compensate for the lower normalized pace of growth in the core Taobao and Tmall business.

Author

Enhanced focus on improving revenue quality is also expected to contribute favorably to operating leverage and margin expansion over the longer-term. This will be key to driving cash flow growth underpinning the stock’s valuation prospects, as well as Alibaba’s longer-term capital returns program.

Author

Alibaba_-_Forecasted_Financial_Information.pdf

Valuation Analysis

On the valuation front, we are lowering our base case price target for the stock from $86 to $80. The adjustment accounts for the shift in Alibaba’s business roadmap from its asset reorganization announced earlier this year. This includes the abandoned Cloud Intelligence Group spinoff, as well as uncertainties to the unit’s longer-term revenue opportunities due to changes in its operating landscape.

Author

We have adopted the sum-of-the-parts valuation method using a multiple-based approach to gauge Alibaba’s estimated intrinsic value. The approach captures the recent updates to Alibaba’s “six-way split” of its consolidated business. It also offers a better reflection of the stock’s prospects on a relative basis to its local peers in our opinion.

Each of Alibaba’s six core business revenue streams, as well as its “all others” revenue stream, have been regrouped into the following industries: e-commerce, internet, cloud, and logistics. A valuation multiple reflective of each revenue group’s estimated growth on a relative basis to the respective industry’s average is applied to the analysis.

Author

Risks to Consider

Despite our optimism on Alibaba’s improved prospects of overcoming China-specific multiple-compression risks, we remain cautious of execution challenges ahead. Alibaba is effectively turning a new page to become more nimble and adaptive to changes in the demand environment. This essentially strips the advantage of its historical moat in e-commerce, which is acknowledged by new management. Instead, Alibaba is boarding onto the reality of being exposed to the fast-changing pace of technology and user preferences. This accordingly escalates the execution risks facing Alibaba’s planned turnaround.

Final Thoughts

We believe the stock is currently at a stage of consolidation. Investors are likely staying on the sidelines, awaiting consistent positive progress on growth and profitability under the revamped strategic roadmap. However, based on the foregoing analysis, we believe Alibaba’s valuation discount at current levels already leaves a sufficient margin to account for related execution risks. The bar is low on upcoming fundamental expectations. And the 11.11 and 12.12 holiday shopping campaigns are likely to complement the local and international commerce groups’ newly implemented growth initiatives in the current quarter. Along with the continued ramp-up of its Local Services Group and Cainiao Logistics offerings, Alibaba should more than compensate for near-term headwinds facing its public cloud business.

