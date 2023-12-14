Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alibaba's 3 Horsemen In Reclaiming Its Throne From PDD

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Alibaba's stock is trading near all-time lows despite stabilizing fundamentals, a normalizing local regulatory landscape, and management's emphasis on AI integration.
  • Concerns over Alibaba's market share loss to emerging rivals and the abandoned spinoff plans for its Cloud Intelligence Group have contributed to the stock decline.
  • Despite its stronger balance sheet and market share, Alibaba is now valued at less than PDD Holdings, as the latter's outsized growth prospects trigger a valuation re-rate that outpaces peers'.
  • The Alibaba stock's current value reflects more than a downward re-rate attributable to China-specific investment risks, and undermines the company's growth prospects under its revamped business roadmap.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Livy Investment Research. Learn More »

Pinduoduo, Taobao, Tmall, Temu, Vipshop and JD.com app icon on screen

Robert Way

The Alibaba stock (NYSE:BABA) is trading near all-time lows. Even as its fundamentals have stabilized from the prior year, notwithstanding the September-quarter seasonal slowdown, investors’ confidence has dipped. Even management’s emphasis on AI integration (mentioned more than 40x) during the F2Q24 earnings remarks

Thank you for reading my analysis. If you are interested in interacting with me directly in chat, more research content and tools designed for growth investing, and joining a community of like-minded investors, please take a moment to review my Marketplace service Livy Investment Research. Our service's key offerings include:

  • A subscription to our weekly tech and market news recap
  • Full access to our portfolio of research coverage and complementary editing-enabled financial models
  • A compilation of growth-focused industry primers and peer comps

Feel free to check it out risk-free through the two-week free trial. I hope to see you there!

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
8.47K Followers

Livy Investment Research is a technology sector research analyst providing long investment ideas by uncovering hidden value ahead of the tech innovation curve.

Livy runs the investing group Livy Investment Research. They provide deep-dive coverage, interactive financial models, industry primers and community chat. Livy covers companies that are playing a fundamental role in tackling existing technology hurdles capable of capitalizing on long-term growth frontiers. They include electric and autonomous vehicles, semiconductors, cloud-computing, AI/ML, cybersecurity, and analytics – all of which are disrupting legacy norms and contributing towards a more efficient, value-adding economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

b
bgopani
Today, 5:15 PM
Comments (102)
Even though the write up is informative on product strategy and competitive positioning, the valuation makes no sense given $25/share of net cash, plus equity method securities (largely stake in Ant) and other equity investments adding another $20/share. So what you have is only $27/share for stock generating $10/share of EPS! It deserves at least a 5x multiple on earnings, and thus $50/share of value plus $25/share of cash and $20/share from equity holdings for $95/share !!!
Ghost of Graham profile picture
Ghost of Graham
Today, 4:20 PM
Comments (511)
The question here is will BABA be dominant in ten years, or will it get trounced by PDD? I appreciate the write up, and managements decision to lower free shipping threshold. BABA has the cash to drown out PDD on discounts, so I don’t understand why they don’t maximize this, especially at a time when PDD is taking market share? It’s not about next years earnings at all. It’s about network building.

Price target seems low to me, especially on an EV basis. However, I’ll admit there are a lot of moving parts and distractions in babas business model. I would like to see them do one thing well, like PDD with group buying of basic essentials, or JD of premium products at lightning delivery.

That said, BABA is going nowhere, they are deeply integrated into Chinas economy as you highlighted.
H
Hatetheright
Today, 4:06 PM
Comments (5)
Such a low target price . What was the point of the buy rating ?
BrianM777 profile picture
BrianM777
Today, 4:20 PM
Comments (297)
@Hatetheright Was wondering the same thing.
c
cash
Today, 4:32 PM
Comments (1.47K)
@Hatetheright Yup.

>> On the valuation front, we are lowering our base case price target for the stock from $86 to $80.

Why would anybody want to risk capital on BABA for such a measly gain?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BABA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.