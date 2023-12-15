Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Betting Big: Fed Mayhem And My Personal Picks For 2024

Dec. 15, 2023
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Fed's dovish shift, signaling rate cuts, fueled a market rally. Investors are optimistic about returning to a more normal economic scenario. However, this comes with (hidden) risks.
  • With a subdued market outlook, I focus on quality dividend stocks, emphasizing energy, cyclical, and defense sectors, while cautiously approaching specific growth stocks.
  • Despite the rally, I stay vigilant on risk/reward dynamics. The S&P 500's top-heavy structure and volatile rate expectations pose challenges and risks of a subdued long-term total return.
Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Earlier this month, I had the pleasure of writing a 2024 outlook with Seeking Alpha. In addition to my economic expectations for the new year, the Q&A-style article included my view on the Federal Reserve and my

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
28.99K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EXR, CNQ, DVN, DE, CAT; RTX, LHX, DHR, DUK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (13)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:57 AM
Comments (7.23K)
Leo, this article is one of your best. You are like a young downhill racing skier that gets better and better times with each run. What you combined in terms of your macro view with your favorite stocks to buy on pullbacks in 2024 was not only constructive but consistently instructive and frequently impressive.

Please tell me if I read you wrong, but most of the individual stocks you identify are stocks you would buy only on a pullback rather than at their current prices. If there are strong exceptions to this perspective, I missed them for the moment and would love to have you list them. I did see that you have been buying DVN recently, which made me smile because I also bought DVN earlier this week, and it's in fact the only stock that I have bought rather than sold this week.

Your focus on valuation and price certainly resonates with me, because I have been expressing my view repeatedly that Price and Valuation are the Yin and Yang of investing, a rule that should be honored to the fullest and thus warrants discipline and diligence as we all head into 2024.

Ironically, here is a comment that I posted on another good article of yours less than an hour ago:

"Following up on your recent macro view from 35,000 feet, while momentum certainly favors the bulls during this early Santa Claus (a/k/a Jay Powell) rally, I am of the view that much of next year's potentially good news is already becoming fully priced in now.
This bias on my part currently prevents me from buying anything that is not staring me in the face as a fabulous opportunity that should not be deferred or denied. How many stocks measure up to that strict standard today?"
A final potentially inspirational message as we head into the last two weeks of trading in 2023:

It's not what you make, but what you keep (and give away to charity) that matters most from a financial perspective. Of course, health and family trump money.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:04 AM
Comments (10.88K)
@ndardick First of all, thank you for your kind words!

You are absolutely right, a big part of my strategy relies on buying weakness. I expect to get that opportunity because the market has gotten way too dovish. Now, multiple Fed members are coming out saying the Fed isn't discussing cuts.

Meanwhile, new data is hinting at more economic weakness (Empire State Manufacturing Index).

If I had to deploy cash at these levels, I would likely buy stocks like AM (good yield, safety, and valuation), RTX (it's still so cheap), DVN/CNQ (oil), and MAA (undervalued real estate). Among others.

Again, thank you for your kind comment!
The Freak profile picture
The Freak
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (1.58K)
@ndardick great comment
D
Drive2
Today, 9:56 AM
Comments (167)
No homebuilders? Interesting. Why?
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:59 AM
Comments (10.88K)
@Drive2 I don't like the valuation and the long-term risk/reward. I prefer CSL as a building products play.
cdgingrich profile picture
cdgingrich
Today, 9:55 AM
Comments (4.2K)
DHR just cut their dividend. Not a great sign.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:58 AM
Comments (10.88K)
@cdgingrich That was a result of the spin-off. It will likely hike in 1Q24. Nothing to worry about.
mdpath profile picture
mdpath
Today, 9:48 AM
Comments (1.03K)
SA lists DVN dividend at less than 2%. What is its actual yield. Thanks.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:50 AM
Comments (10.88K)
@mdpath I think its base dividend is 2%ish. Including special dividends, it's close to 6-7%. Based on the current oil price, it's likely close to 5%. I'll have to do the math to give you an exact number.
By_Endurance_We_Conquer profile picture
By_Endurance_We_Conquer
Today, 9:47 AM
Comments (1.93K)
"Prediction is difficult- particularly when it involves the future.”
(Mark Twain)

Therefore, my what-to-buy-list involves exclusively companies with more cash than debt on the balance sheet - just to be on the safe side.

AOS (potential new position)
SNA (add)
EOG (add)

Good investing!
P
Pippy54
Today, 9:34 AM
Comments (464)
Excellent investment plan and strategy - staying invested with companies that have strong cash flow.
