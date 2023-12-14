Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eaton: Where Investors Go To Bet On Megatrends

Dec. 14, 2023 4:09 PM ETEaton Corporation plc (ETN) Stock2 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Eaton Corporation has experienced significant growth in the electrical equipment industry, driven by increased spending on data centers and government funding for the energy transition.
  • The company strategically positions itself to leverage global trends in electrification and digitalization, aiming to accelerate the transition to renewable energy.
  • Eaton benefits from the ongoing trend of reindustrialization, the global shift towards cleaner energy sources, and the broader trend of electrification across industries.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT® on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Wall street sign

Fischerrx6

Introduction

It's time to talk about the Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN), a company I have never discussed on Seeking Alpha before or anywhere else.

On December 13, Bloomberg wrote an article titled The Year In Industrials: Who Won, Who Lost, And

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
28.98K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

d
dynx
Today, 4:28 PM
Comments (12.13K)
Has been good to me over the years. Agree I wouldn’t purchase more here. Next recession probably time to load up
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ETN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ETN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.