Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GMS Stock: Mixed Q2 Results Keep Us On The Fence

Dec. 14, 2023 4:16 PM ETGMS Inc. (GMS) StockXHB1 Comment
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • GMS reported Q2 results, which beat expectations, balanced by a soft growth outlook.
  • The company has benefited from resilient activity in multi-family and commercial construction, while lower steel prices has pressured sales for framing products.
  • The company has overall solid fundamentals but we see limited upside for the share price through 2024.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Conviction Dossier get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Teamwork on construction site close up

FluxFactory

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) recently reported its latest quarterly results, with revenue and EPS coming in above expectations. The company recognized as a leading manufacturer of wallboard, ceilings, and steal-framing installations has benefited from the resilient construction activity despite the volatile macro backdrop over

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.62K Followers

Dan Victor, CFA is a market professional with more than 15 years of investment management experience across major financial institutions in research, strategy, and trading roles.

Dan leads the investing group Conviction Dossier, where his focus is on helping investors stay ahead of market trends and inflection points. Dan’s investing vehicles of choice are growth stocks, tactical exchange-traded funds, and option spreads. He shares model portfolios and research to help investors make better decisions, via his Investing Group’s active chat room.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

y
yosull123
Today, 5:09 PM
Comments (35)
Respectfully, price (the chart) would seem to disagree with your uber conservative take...strong double digit cash flow even before the this week's Fed pivot seems a strong tailwind The stock has now broken out. Small cap industrials are being sought after now and this conservative guidance from mgmt, makes it a bargain to me. Good luck.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GMS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GMS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GMS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.