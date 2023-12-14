Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fallen Angels, Part II: The Dodgeball 7

Dec. 14, 2023 4:27 PM ETPFE, LAC3 Comments
Joseph L. Shaefer profile picture
Joseph L. Shaefer
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Year-end tax-selling and institutional window-dressing create opportunities to buy beaten-down quality companies.
  • Lithium Americas and Pfizer are two companies that have hit their 12-month lows and are considered viable with potential for future growth.
  • LAC owns the largest known lithium mining property in the US, while PFE has a strong cash flow and a diverse pharmaceutical pipeline.
  • PFE is selling at a fire sale price.

Dodge Ball

Steven_Kriemadis/iStock via Getty Images

For those who missed my previous analysis on my first two Fallen Angels for 2024, I discussed the reasons why year-end tax selling and institutional window-dressing often create huge opportunities for those willing to buy beaten-down quality

This article was written by

Joseph L. Shaefer profile picture
Joseph L. Shaefer
25.5K Followers

Joseph L. Shaefer is a geopolitical, economic, and resource analyst. He is a retired military Flag Officer with deep experience in Special Operations and Intelligence, a former professor, and is today the leader of the investing group

The Investor's Edge

His approach to investing is universal. " There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under the heavens." He does not blindly invest in Growth, Aggressive Growth, Value, REITs, Tech, or anything else. Those who "specialize" in a particular area will live and die (financially!) on that one approach. Instead, he reviews each of the 11 Sectors that comprise the S&P 500 to find the best investments across all sectors for a balance between Growth, Value, and steady Income. Features include the Growth &Value sample portfolio, 5 decades of experience, 3 to 4 articles monthly exclusively for subscribers, and access to Joseph and his community in a chat arena that is reviewed daily.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LAC, PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Unless you are a client of my portfolio management firm, Stanford Wealth Management, I do not know your personal financial situation. Therefore, I offer my opinions above for your due diligence and not as advice to buy or sell specific securities.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Zheeeem profile picture
Zheeeem
Today, 5:00 PM
Comments (1.6K)
Bought LAC before the split. I don't expect much for the next 2-3 years. If lithium demand picks up, and if LAC can actually become operational, this should eventually do well. But I am keeping my position very small and only buying well below my basis.

Started buying PFE today. I just see it as an "accidental high yielder." A dividend cut any time in the foreseeable future seems extremely unlikely. I've st up limit orders to buy increasing amounts as PFE goes lower. At some point, I think the yield will create a bottom. That said, I don't really see any catalysts for this to go much higher (except a dead cat bounce). I am simply anticipating collecting >6% yield over the next 12-18 months.
A
A Retired Investor
Today, 4:54 PM
Comments (96)
One thing I noticed about Pfizer is, that if you are thinking about buying it, just wait a day or two and you can probably get it cheaper.
b
bargains
Today, 4:32 PM
Comments (1.24K)
Bought PFE in the past couple of days and I agree with your assessment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFE--
Pfizer Inc.
LAC--
Lithium Americas Corp.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.