Elevator Pitch

I rate Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMTF) [005380:KS] as a Buy. Hyundai Motor calls itself "the auto sales leader in the Korean domestic market." HYMTF is also referred to as "the world's fifth-largest automaker" by Nikkei Asia.

I have a bullish view of Hyundai Motor, considering the multiple positives for the stock. These positives for HYMTF include good prospects for its US business, aggressive EV transition plans, and an improvement in the company's dividend policy.

Hyundai Motor's shares are listed on the Over-The-Counter market and the Korea Exchange. The 10-day mean daily trading value for Hyundai Motor's OTC shares was decent at approximately $100,000 (source: S&P Capital IQ). The company's Korea-listed shares boasted a considerably higher average daily trading value of $45 million for the last 10 trading days. Investors who are interested in trading in Hyundai Motor's relatively more liquid Korean shares can utilize international stock brokers that offer trading services for the Korea Exchange like Monex Boom Securities.

Favorable Outlook For The US Market

The US is a very important market for Hyundai Motor, and the company's short term and medium term prospects in this market are pretty good.

In the company's 2023 CEO Investor Day presentation slides, Hyundai Motor shared its goal of increasing the proportion of EVs sold in the US as a percentage of total EV sales from 21% this year to 33% by 2030. With the US expected to account for a third of the company's aggregate EV sales, it is natural to conclude that this is a key market for HYMTF.

For the near term, HYMTF's US business has been witnessing strong growth momentum. According to its December 1, 2023 media release, Hyundai Motor America, the company's US business arm, saw its sales volume rise by +11% YoY from 63,305 units in November last year to 70,079 units for the previous month. November 2023 represented the highest monthly sales for Hyundai Motor's US business operations in the company's history. Hyundai Motor America has also achieved positive YoY sales volume growth for the 16th straight month running in November of this year.

In the intermediate term, Hyundai Motor's US business unit is likely to face less competition from China's EV makers, taking into account recent regulatory developments. At the beginning of this month, the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued a press release highlighting that "an eligible clean vehicle (for the $7,500 EV tax credit) may not contain any battery components that are manufactured or assembled by a FEOC (Foreign Entity of Concern which includes China)" starting next year. In other words, international automotive companies (e.g. Hyundai Motor) and domestic automotive businesses are better positioned to compete in the US EV market, as EVs sold by automakers from China are unlikely to qualify for the EV tax credit and will be less attractive in the eyes of US consumers.

Accelerated EV Transition

Hyundai Motor currently trades at undemanding trailing P/B and consensus forward next twelve months' normalized P/E multiples of 0.51 times and 4.94 times, respectively as per S&P Capital IQ data. In my opinion, the market has assigned a substantial valuation discount to Hyundai Motor, as the company has been slow to make the shift to EVs and its shareholder capital return approach was unsatisfactory. But things are changing for the better, as detailed in this section and the following section.

At its CEO Investor Day (event transcript sourced from S&P Capital IQ) in June this year, HYMTF revealed that the company's "global EV production will increase from 8% this year to 34% of the total (production volume) by 2030." Hyundai Motor expects to meet this long term EV transition target by optimizing the company's investment mix over time.

In specific terms, Hyundai Motor has raised its target for capital investments for the next decade by +15% from KRW95.5 trillion earlier to KRW109.4 trillion at the CEO Investor Day this year. Also, the amount of annual EV-related investments for HYMTF is revised upwards by +64% to KRW3.6 trillion as part of the updated target.

The proportion of Hyundai Motor's annual investment allocated to ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles is anticipated to gradually decline from 47% for the 2023-2025 period to 43% in the 2026-2030 time frame, prior to decreasing further to 38% in 2031 and beyond. The reduction in investments for ICE vehicles will allow HYMTF to invest a greater amount of capital in EVs.

I am of the view that investors will award a higher valuation multiple to Hyundai Motor over time, as and when the company makes decent progress in the EV transition journey.

Improvement In Shareholder Capital Return

There are certain aspects of Hyundai Motor' prior shareholder capital return framework that could have warranted a hefty valuation discount for the stock. It is worthy of note that the company has begun to modify its shareholder capital return policies to become more shareholder friendly.

Firstly, Hyundai Motor used to distribute dividends twice per year, meaning that investors who want to have regular dividend income on a more regular basis (e.g. quarterly) might not have considered the stock as a potential investment candidate. Moving forward, Hyundai Motor has decided to switch to a quarterly dividend payment frequency (source: 2023 CEO Investor Day), which I believe will help to attract more income-focused shareholders.

Secondly, the company's previous dividend policy indicated that it will pay out dividends equivalent to 30%-50% of free cash flow. Since free cash flow is a relatively more volatile figure than earnings in general due to discretionary capital expenditures, there was meaningful uncertainty about Hyundai Motor's dividend distributions from year to year. Looking ahead, Hyundai Motor has made the move to distribute future dividends based on a minimum 25% of earnings as disclosed at the June 2023 CEO Investor Day. This could help to explain why analysts have the confidence to forecast that Hyundai Motor's dividend yield will improve from 4.0% for FY 2022 to 6.1% and 5.9% in FY 2023 and FY 2024, respectively as per S&P Capital IQ data.

Thirdly, Hyundai Motor doesn't have a policy relating to how it will deal with shares bought back by the company. As of March 31, 2023, the company's treasury shares amounted to as much as 4.1% of its shares outstanding as revealed at its 2023 Investor Day. The company's shareholder base didn't shrink in a meaningful way despite buybacks, as its repurchased shares weren't cancelled in the past. As highlighted at the company's 2023 Investor Day in the middle of this year, Hyundai Motor has outlined plans to cancel at least 3% of its treasury shares in the next three years.

Closing Thoughts

Hyundai Motor's valuations are attractive, as it trades at half of its book value and its forward P/E is at the mid-single digit level. I have identified a number of positives for HYMTF, which are expected to drive a re-rating of its share price and valuations in due course.

