USO: The COP28 Draft And Traditional Energy Markets

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

COP28 stands for the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC. UNFXXX is the United Nations Climate Change Conferences.

COP28 was a meeting of 198 countries that signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The conference, in the United Arab Emirates, took place from November 30 through December 12. Climate change initiatives involve encouraging alternative and renewable energy and inhibiting traditional fossil fuel production and consumption. Ironically, Dubai, a leading OPEC member, hosted COP28.

While representatives from nations worldwide gathered, including King Charles and the Pope, the results frustrated many participants. Getting the world to agree on the future of fossil fuels is like herding a massive herd of feral cats. Crude oil, natural gas, and coal are the fossil fuels at the center of the stage. The COP28 draft did not include phasing out the fossil fuels, the goal of many climate-concerned participants.

The United States Oil Fund, LP ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) is an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, product that moves higher and lower with West Texas Intermediate petroleum, a global benchmark with Brent crude oil, and the primary ingredient in gasoline that powers worldwide vehicles.

In my earlier Seeking Alpha article that outlined the reasons why I am bullish on BNO, the ETF that tracks the Brent crude oil benchmark, I wrote:

In late 2023, crude oil prices could have further downside, but lower prices could offer a compelling opportunity for 2024. Brent crude oil is highly sensitive to worldwide events, so BNO could be the way to go for long-side risk in the crude oil arena for the coming year.

On Wednesday, December 13, the U.S. Fed pivoted to a dovish monetary policy approach, supporting gains in many commodities. Crude oil was no exception as the nearby January NYMEX futures price moved back above the $72 per barrel level. However, the shift to a more accommodative monetary policy was not the only factor supporting crude oil and fossil fuels, as COP28 disappointed the climate change initiative supporters.

The COP28 Draft- The devil is always in the details, which involve vested interests

The draft text of the COP28 climate deal did not include phasing out fossil fuels. Members of the international oil cartel, OPEC, did not support any language that targeted fossil fuels.

Meanwhile, the President of COP28, Dr. Sultan al-Jaber, stressed the need to reduce emissions without calling for the eventual eradication of fossil fuels, supported by many other countries. The debate involves significant vested interests as OPEC members depend on oil revenues. While the devil is always in the details when governments attempt to agree on coordinating policies, crude oil, and fossil fuels are critical commodities and revenue sources the OPEC members are not willing to forego.

Leaving the door open for further discussions, President Jaber said that the almost 200 countries have lots of work ahead. Acknowledging the division, Jaber said, “We need to make progress in many areas, including fossil fuel language,” urging “even more flexibility” from the countries.

Ironically, that the President of COP28 is from the UAE, a country that is the world’s seventh leading oil producer, with an output of more than four million barrels per day.

Climate change- An existential threat and an enigma

Countries supporting drastic climate change initiatives calling for the end of fossil fuel production and consumption call rising global temperatures an “existential threat.”

The European Union’s delegate and chief negotiator at COP28, Wopke Hoekstra, said the draft is “clearly insufficient and not adequate to addressing the problem we are here to address.” The U.S. Special Climate Envoy, John Kerry, said:

“We’re not where we’re meant to be in terms of the text…Many of us have called for the world to largely phase out fossil fuels, and that starts with a critical reduction this decade.”

He called climate change “A war for survival.”

Meanwhile, the COP28 President said there was “no science” supporting calls to eradicate fossil fuels and said that any premature policies could “take the world back into caves."

Fossil fuels power the world- Two countries have one-third of the population

Population growth has increased worldwide energy demand. When I was born in 1959, there were under three billion people on our planet. Today, there are more than eight billion. Oil, coal, and gas are significant factors in the rise of greenhouse gas emissions. However, addressing climate change can only succeed with pan-global energy policy coordination, which could be impossible.

China and India, the world’s most populous countries, account for around one-third of the global population with massive energy requirements. China and India are leading coal, oil, and gas consumers, failing to pledge to triple their renewable energy sources by 2030 at COP28.

Given their population, without Chinese and Indian participation, any global climate change initiatives are dead on arrival.

An emotional issue- Existential threat versus economic need

Climate change has become an emotional and highly political issue. The bifurcation of the world’s nuclear powers that began with a handshake between Chinese leader Xi and Russian President Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has divided the world. China and Russia do not support phasing out fossil fuels because Russia is a leading producer, and China requires the energy commodities to power its economy. Meanwhile, on the other side of the bifurcated nuclear world, the United States and Europe are on the other side of the climate change debate, supporting drastic action to “save the planet.” While COP28 President Jaber claims a lack of scientific proof, others point to concrete evidence that hydrocarbons are responsible for a dangerous change in the earth’s climate.

The bottom line is the debate comes down to existential and emotional threats versus economic needs and reality. The truth is that crude oil, coal, and natural gas are commodities that power the world, and COP28 proved that the climate activist’s timetable is unrealistic.

Moreover, the upcoming U.S. 2024 election is currently a toss-up, with the current administration supporting aggressively addressing climate change via U.S. energy policy and the opposition supporting a return to energy independence through a “drill-baby-drill” and “frack-baby-frack” policy. A shift in power in Washington, DC, would further derail any global initiatives. Moreover, without Chinese and Indian cooperation, the future of U.S. politics is a moot point.

USO is the WTI crude oil ETF product- Under pressure, but a leading country supporting climate change initiatives is a petroleum buyer

In my earlier piece on the United States Brent Oil Fund, LP ETF (BNO), I highlighted the many factors that support crude oil prices after the most recent decline, including seasonality, the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve ("SPR"), geopolitics, debt, and currency markets. The December 13 Fed pivot to a more dovish monetary policy approach is bullish for all commodity prices, and crude oil is no exception.

The United States Oil Fund, LP ETF tracks the price of NYMEX WTI futures (CL1:COM) on a short-term basis. At $67.59 per share on December 15, USO had $1.49 billion in assets under management. USO trades nearly 4.8 million shares daily and charges a 0.60% management fee.

February NYMEX crude oil futures rose 6.99% from $67.98 on December 13 to $72.73 per barrel on December 14.

Short-term chart of the USO ETF Product (Barchart)

The chart shows USO rose 6.2% from $63.84 to $67.80 per share from the December 12 low to the December 14 high as the ETF followed NYMEX crude oil futures higher. While crude oil futures trade around the clock, USO is only available when the U.S. stock market operates. Therefore, it can miss highs or lows during stock market off-hours.

The COP28 draft is another factor supporting higher crude oil prices. While climate change is a threat, economic vested interests, and non-cooperation from the world’s two most populous countries mean oil and other hydrocarbons will continue to power the world. Moreover, the 2024 election could change the policies of one of the leading climate change activist countries, the United States, if “drill-baby-drill” makes a repeat performance. The bottom line is that crude oil at the current price level, and thus United States Oil Fund, LP ETF, is likely a compelling long-side opportunity for 2024.