Kinross Gold Is Outperforming: But Is The Stock A Buy?

Summary

  • Kinross Gold Corporation has been performing well, with its shares rising by 16% and outperforming the S&P 500 and gold mining sector indices.
  • The company reported strong Q3 financial results, including increased production, cost efficiency, and strong cash flow.
  • Kinross Gold's strategic expansion at the Round Mountain mine is a solid investment, with impressive financials and potential for prolonged operations.
  • However, there are concerns about the stagnant production outlook and the significant capital requirements of the Great Bear project.
Open Pit Panorama Erzberg, Styria - Aerial view

Kinross Gold Is Outperforming: But Is The Stock A Buy?

As we near the end of 2023, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has been performing impressively, particularly following its recent third quarter financial results

Comments (1)

l
long-short
Today, 6:16 PM
Comments (639)
hey @Gold Mining Bull thanks for the analysis
i agree with you (i think?!) that the company has been cleaned up operationally, is very well run and so very conservative in its
forecasting that more upside surprises can be expected.
we differ in that while i’m happy to have owned the stock since $3.80 and bought a lot more between $3.90and $5, you have consistently asserted that it’s “not a buy”. it’s my second largest holding in the space. & my most profitable. & i believe it could trade between $8 & $10 next year. lets give it a chance to perform & discuss again in 2024?
