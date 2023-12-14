Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Metro AG (MTTWF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Dec. 14, 2023 5:10 PM ETMetro AG (MTTWF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.72K Followers

Metro AG (OTC:MTTWF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call December 14, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gerd Koslowski - Global Director of Corporate Communications

Sabrina Ley - Director of Investor Relations

Steffen Greubel - CEO and Chairman of Management Board

Michael Bouscheljong - Senior Vice President Finance

Gerd Koslowski

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to today's Annual Press and Analyst Conference of Metro AG. My name is Gerd Koslowski. And I would like to welcome you with Sabrina Ley, the Head of Investor Relations. Together we'd like to take you through this event.

Sabrina Ley

I would also like to welcome you. As last year we're also welcoming participants here in the room as also virtually on the screen, so welcome. And our CEO, Dr. Steffen Greubel will explain to you the most important developments and key figures of the past annual business year 2022-2023.

Gerd Koslowski

We're also in a new location. We used to be in the large room Deutschland and now we're at Metro Properties, our subsidiary and you can see a lot of pellets here and that takes us very close to our core business. And this is what we also wanted to share with you today. Metro Properties premises also stand for the conversions we're doing at the bridges, at the administrative buildings here at the One Metro campus in the next year. And as we shared before 18 million will be invested in the modernization and the redesign of this property. We're also opening it for new astronomy concepts and also the integration into the quarter of the district. And there are some models in the room and you can have a look at them later. And on this event a few housekeeping items, a press release and presentation are available in German and English. This event itself will be held in German and for English

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MTTWF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MTTWF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.