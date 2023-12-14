Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.72K Followers

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Zink - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian London - Individual Investor

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Good Times Restaurants Incorporated Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Call. By now, everyone should have access to the company's earnings release, which is available in the Investors section of the company's website.

As a reminder, a part of today's discussion will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities Laws. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, you should not put undue reliance on them. These statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include among other things, the market price of the company's stock prevailing from time-to-time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the company, the disruption to our business from pandemics and other public health emergencies, the impact and duration of staff constraints at our restaurants, the impact of supply chain constraints and inflation, the uncertain nature of current restraints, development plans, and the ability to implement those plans and integrate new restaurants, delays in developing and opening new restaurants because of weather, local permitting, or other reasons, increased competition, cost increase or shortages in raw food material, other general economic and operating conditions, risks associated with our share repurchase program, risks associated with the acquisition of additional restaurants, the accuracy of cash flows, and the cost and availability of capital or credit facility borrowings to provide liquidity, changes in federal, state, or local laws and regulations affecting the operation of our restaurants, including minimum wage and tip credit regulations and other matters discussed under the risk factors section of Good Times annual report on Form 10-K

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GTIM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GTIM

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.