Bulls Take The Majority

Bespoke Investment Group
Summary

  • More and more equity indices are hitting fresh record highs with the S&P 500 within 1.5% of doing the same.
  • Per the latest AAII Investor Sentiment Survey, 51.3% of investors reported as bullish this week.
  • Given the new high in bulls, bears have been nowhere to be found. A meager 19.3% of respondents reported as bearish this week.

Financial Trade Concept with Golden Bull and Bear on Black

More and more equity indices are hitting fresh record highs, with the S&P 500 within 1.5% of doing the same. Understandably, on these moves, investor sentiment has gotten a further boost.

Per the latest AAII Investor Sentiment Survey, 51.3% of

Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions.

Comments (1)

J
Joseph.misch
Today, 6:49 PM
Comments (231)
I can simply google AAII sentiment every Thursday and get this exact same info from the AAII website
