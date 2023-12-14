Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dec. 14, 2023 7:17 PM ETScholastic Corporation (SCHL) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.72K Followers

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call December 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeffrey Mathews - EVP, Corporate Development and IR

Peter Warwick - President and CEO

Ken Cleary - CFO and Acting President

Conference Call Participants

Brendan McCarthy - Sidoti

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Scholastic Corporation Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jeffrey Mathews.

Jeffrey Mathews

Thank you, Allen. Hello, and welcome, everyone, to Scholastic's fiscal 2024 second quarter earnings call. Today on the call, I'm joined by Peter Warwick, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Cleary, our Chief Financial Officer and Acting President, International. As usual, we posted the accompanying investor presentation on our IR website at investor.scholastic.com, which you may download now if you've not already done so. We'd like to point out that certain statements made today will be forward-looking. These forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, we'll be discussing some non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G.

The reconciliations of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures may be found in the company's earnings release and the accompanying financial tables, filed this afternoon on a Form 8-K. This earnings release has also been posted to our Investor Relations website. We encourage you to review the disclaimers in the release and investor presentation and to review the risk factors disclosed in the company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Should you have any questions after today's call, please send them directly to our IR email address, investor_relations@scholastic.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SCHL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SCHL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.