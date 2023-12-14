Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography

Mortgage REITs have been low-hanging fruit targets for short sellers this year with Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) and some of its peers becoming strong short-selling targets. BXMT has a roughly 17% short interest, a high for the ticker which originates senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. The core of the bearish analysis has been the domineering narrative this year around US commercial real estate coming due against the backdrop of high-interest rates and a persistent working-from-home zeitgeist that has seen declining occupancy and significant hits to the value of office properties across the US and other markets BXMT focuses on in Europe and Australia. This narrative has been pushed despite stable dividends from BXMT year-to-date. The mREIT last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share, unchanged sequentially for what's currently an 11.2% annualized forward dividend yield. Is this dividend a buy for 2024? It depends.

Data by YCharts

Firstly, BXMT has kept the current quarterly distribution stable since the third quarter of 2015. The payout remained rigid through the ZIRP era, the pandemic, and the current disruptive post-pandemic period. This isn't a ticker for growth but a predictable rigidity of the distribution. This rigidity also comes wrapped with a 12% discount to book value of $25.90 per share at the end of the third quarter. However, the direction of book value on a diluted per share basis over the last few years has been negative. It dipped 40 cents sequentially and was down from $27.20 per share in the year-ago period.

Data by YCharts

Office Exposure And Underwriting Quality

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Form 10-Q

Office exposure was flagged by the recent short report as a core reason to sell BXMT. The mREIT managed a $22.1 billion senior loan portfolio spread across 185 loans and with a weighted average origination loan-to-value of 64% at the end of the third quarter. Office-backed loans were the largest property segment and comprised 36% of its total with multifamily loans forming the second largest property segment at 26%. Office properties with a 4 and 5 risk rating represented 11% of the overall portfolio, an admittedly substantial percentage.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Supplemental

This lower tier risk rating mostly describes older Class B office space in challenged urban markets seeing declining occupancy rates. It's brutal is some markets like San Francisco which saw its office vacancy rate rise to 33.9% during the third quarter, up 230 basis points sequentially. Whilst SF formed a small 3% of BXMT's loan portfolio, the broad picture of rising occupancy is reflected across the US and UK which have seen office vacancy rates scale to 20-year highs. The mREIT has had to increase its CECL reserves every quarter over the last year in response to this and had $477 million of total reserves at the end of the third quarter, up 3x its year-ago comp and up $97 million sequentially.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Supplemental

95% of BXMT's loans were performing at the end of the third quarter, a decline from 99% in the year-ago period to drive the headwind we've seen with NAV over the last year. However, the mREIT's risk rating at 2.9 is broadly unchanged from the end of 2022. BXMT did see a rise in senior loans with 4 and 5 risk ratings at the end of the third quarter from the end of 2022. This could imply that the near-term performing portfolio percentage could continue to see headwinds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Form 10-Q

Leverage, Dividend Coverage, And The Fed's Great Pivot

Data by YCharts

BXMT's debt-to-equity ratio at 4.3x is higher than the most relevant of its CRE lender peers. The mREIT does provide a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 3.6x in its third-quarter supplemental but this excludes unamortized deferred financing costs and discounts. Critically, higher leverage combined with rising CECL reserves and NAV dipping on the back of a fall in the performing portfolio does ramp up the risk of the BXMT going into 2024.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Supplemental

These factors made the mREIT an easy target for bears with the Fed's fight against inflation ramping up volatility. However, the recent rally over the last few days reflects the fundamental risks facing short sellers as the same rate hikes that sparked a deterioration in CRE now stand to be progressively reversed. There could be at least 3 interest rate cuts of 75 basis points next year with the CME FedWatch Tool currently penciling in a 150 basis points cut through 2024 as the market's base case. These expectations shifted to become more dovish in recent weeks, sparking buying action in highly shorted mREIT names.

CME FedWatch Tool

BXMT recorded distributable EPS of $0.78 during the third quarter, up 7 cents from its year-ago period and beating the $0.69 consensus estimate. Critically, the mREIT is covering its third-quarter dividend by 121%. BXMT is a healthy hold against a high short interest going into Fed rate cuts and a robustly covered 11.2% dividend yield.