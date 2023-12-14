Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.72K Followers

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call December 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Galanti - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Lasser - UBS

Jacquelyn Sussman - Morgan Stanley

Charles Grom - Gordon Haskett

Scott Mushkin - R5 Capital

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim

Kelly Bania - BMO Capital Markets

Scott Ciccarelli - Truist

Gregory Melich - Evercore

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer

Thomas Nass - TD Cowen

Mark Astrachan - Stifel

Corey Tarlowe - Jefferies

Dean Rosenblum - Bernstein

Joseph Feldman - Telsey Advisory Group

Laura Champine - Loop Capital

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Costco Wholesale Corporation Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded and all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Richard Galanti, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Richard Galanti

Thank you, Lisa, and good afternoon to everyone. I will start by stating that these discussions will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results and/or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. The risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those outlined in today's call, as well as other risks identified from time-to-time in the company's public statements and reports filed with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Comparable sales and comparable sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange are intended as supplemental information and are not a substitute for net

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About COST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COST

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.