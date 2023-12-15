Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FOMC Holds Rates, Revises Projections

Dec. 15, 2023 12:02 AM ETTLT, TLH, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, FTSD, LMBS
American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.79K Followers

Summary

  • Inflation has declined over the last few months, following an uptick in August.
  • FOMC members revised their projections of output growth, inflation, and the federal funds rate.
  • With inflation falling faster than previously anticipated, FOMC members now look likely to cut rates more quickly.

Fomc Federal Open Market Committee Government regulation Finance monitoring organisation

Funtap

By William J. Luther

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted to hold their federal funds rate target in the 5.25 to 5.5 percent range on Tuesday. The move was widely expected, with financial markets pricing in a mere

This article was written by

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.79K Followers
AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TLH--
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
EDV--
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
ZROZ--
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.