Investment Thesis

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) delivered Q3 2023 results that reinforce the title of my previous analysis, When 'Cheap' Isn't Always A Good Deal.

As we inch closer to 2024, I lay out my assumptions for eBay's 2024 financial prospects. On the surface, the business remains very cheaply priced at 9x forward EPS.

But with less than tepid topline growth expected, I believe that this stock is likely a value trap and recommend that investors don't average further into their position. Here's why I'm neutral on this stock.

Rapid Recap,

Back in September, in my previous analysis, I said,

eBay has all the trademarks of a value stock. Low growth, cheaply priced at around 10x this year's non-GAAP EPS, and buying back its stock, plus more than a 2% dividend yield. And yet, despite looking superficially cheap, I'm unsure that there is in actuality much value in this name. The biggest blemish to the bull case, in my opinion, is that its growth rates are anemic. And I question whether eBay can be relied on as much as 5% CAGR next year.

As you can see above, I've been neutral on this name throughout 2023. And throughout 2023, this stock has gone nowhere fast and for the most part, trended lower.

And with another set of earnings reports on which to base my decision, I remain neutral.

eBay's Near-Term Prospects

eBay's prospects remain promising despite the challenges it currently faces (more on this soon). The company's strategic focus on three pillars—Relevant Experiences, Scalable Solutions, and Magical Innovation—positions it to adapt and thrive in the ever-evolving e-commerce landscape.

Notably, eBay has demonstrated resilience in the face of global macroeconomic challenges, as seen in its solid performance in the third quarter, with $18 billion in gross merchandise volume. The emphasis on relevant experiences is evident in the success of initiatives like the Guaranteed Fit program for parts and accessories, contributing to mid-single-digit GMV growth for three consecutive quarters.

Additionally, eBay's commitment to innovation is reflected in the development of the Magical Listing experience, leveraging Generative AI to streamline the listing process and make it more user-friendly. The company's international shipping program, advertising business growth, and the positive trajectory of its focus categories, including collectibles and refurbished items, further underscore its potential for sustainable growth.

There's clearly enough of a compelling narrative to allure a bullish case. And yet, in my previous analysis, I said,

The problem I have is that beyond an attractive turnaround narrative, its customer adoption curve doesn't tally with eBay's narrative.

Since I penned these words, eBay's customer adoption curve has remained unenticing, see below.

In my experience, this is the deathbed for any business, when a company has several consecutive quarters of declining customers.

With that in mind, let's discuss eBay's financials.

Revenue Growth Rates Looking Out to 2024

EBAY revenue growth rates

This is where the plot truly thickens for investors. eBay's outlook for 2024 doesn't inspire much hope. In 2023, eBay had easier comparables against 2022, and even then it barely managed to eke out mid-single-digit growth rates.

And now, for 2024, aside from an easier comparable in Q1, the remainder of 2024 will be more challenging.

Moreover, eBay faces several challenges. One of the primary challenges is the impact of the global macroeconomic conditions on consumer confidence and demand for discretionary goods. Inflationary pressures and rising interest rates have created a challenging landscape, leading to a softening of consumer trends in the fourth quarter.

This is particularly evident in Europe, where eBay has observed specific challenges, suggesting a potentially muted seasonal uptick over the holidays. The challenging macro environment has acutely affected categories comprising highly discretionary goods, impacting the growth of these segments on the platform. Despite efforts to control costs, lean into operational efficiencies, and drive innovation, eBay is navigating through a period of uncertainty marked by shifts in consumer behavior and demand patterns.

Further, eBay is confronted with the need to adapt to changing consumer preferences and market dynamics in the e-commerce landscape. How much of eBay's headwinds are down to the intense competition that eBay faces from not only Amazon (AMZN) but also other e-commerce businesses?

While eBay has made progress in enhancing relevant experiences, such as the Guaranteed Fit program for parts and accessories, and innovating in areas like collectibles, there is an ongoing need to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.

Next, we'll discuss eBay's valuation.

EBAY Stock Valuation -- 9x Forward EPS

eBay is expected to deliver about $4.25 of EPS. And now, if we make some assumptions about 2024's growth rates to come in around 3%, it will be difficult for eBay to outpace more than 10% CAGR on the bottom line EPS.

This implies that in 2024, eBay might deliver around $4.70, but not much more. What's more, note below that my assumption for eBay already massively outpaces what the analyst community is expecting from eBay in 2024.

One could even say that my assumptions are bullish beyond reasonable. And even if my uber bullish assumptions took place, the stock would be left priced at about 9x forward EPS. A figure that isn't exactly in the bargain-basement when all is considered.

On top of that, we have to keep in mind that despite eBay being highly profitable, it still holds about $1.3 billion of net debt. This debt profile for now isn't a problem, but it's easy to see how in 2024, eBay will have to slow down its repurchase program and start to divert some of its cash to chip away at some of its debt profile.

The Bottom Line

As I assess eBay's current state and future prospects, the apparent cheapness of the stock at 9x forward EPS appears to be a deceptive mirage.

While the company has demonstrated resilience in the face of macroeconomic challenges, the underlying issues, particularly a stagnant customer adoption curve and tepid revenue growth projections for 2024, raise concerns.

The intense competition in the e-commerce landscape, not only from giants like Amazon but also from other players, is a significant headwind that eBay must navigate.

Additionally, the valuation analysis underscores that even with optimistic assumptions, eBay's forward EPS multiple of 9x in 2024 doesn't position it as a compelling bargain. Considering the debt profile and the potential necessity to divert cash towards debt reduction, the outlook suggests that eBay's ostensibly low valuation may not translate into a lucrative investment opportunity, hence I urge caution for potential investors.