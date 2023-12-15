z1b

Sometimes, I wonder what it takes to break the resolve of over-optimistic investors who refuse to recognize that they could have chased unsustainable momentum. I last updated Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) holders in September 2023 after its Q1 post-earnings plunge. I reminded ORCL investors that its "price action and valuation necessitate further caution despite the steep post-earnings decline." Accordingly, ORCL fell further through its end-October low before bottoming out. However, dip-buyers then returned as they defied the caution of investors like me, lifting ORCL back toward the $118 level before losing momentum.

If Q1's earnings weren't enough to force panic selling, then Oracle's second fiscal quarter or FQ2 earnings helped to reinforce the point: stop chasing. Accordingly, ORCL fell almost 16% from its recent highs through this week's lows. In addition, it represented a 22% decline from its 2023 highs, as ORCL fell firmly into a bear market. As a result, I believe some dip-buyers could be looking to assess whether the recent collapse represented another opportunity to pick up the pieces, similar to what happened post-Q1 earnings.

Oracle has rebuilt its thesis by offering its next-gen Oracle Cloud Infrastructure or OCI. The company has grown its infrastructure layer significantly, bolstering its enterprise SaaS advantage, as it competes with the leading hyperscalers such as Amazon Web Services or AWS (AMZN), Microsoft Azure (MSFT), and Google Cloud (GOOGL) (GOOG). As a result, Oracle is confident that its more cost-efficient infrastructure layer could tilt the competitive advantage in its favor, given its existing platform and software capabilities. Coupled with the costly AI workloads, OCI's push saw significant growth over the past year as Oracle attempted to carve out its space as one of the cloud computing leaders.

However, that growth has slowed significantly, as seen in its recent Q2 earnings scorecard. Oracle posted cloud services revenue growth of 25.2% in Q2, down from Q1's 29.5% uptick. Furthermore, it represented the second consecutive quarter of slower YoY growth after its growth rates peaked in FQ4'23 at 53.5%.

Hence, investors must be concerned about whether Oracle could undergo an extended growth normalization phase moving ahead, as it still has legacy baggage to shake off. However, management highlighted that the company is confident it will benefit as the database migrates from on-premise to the cloud. Management accentuated, "The Oracle database is a mission-critical system, and the migration process requires customer comfort and adoption of multi-cloud solutions." As a result, the company believes the competitive advantages and scalability of OCI can "pave the way for the database's migration to the cloud." Therefore, while the company could face competitive challenges from other cloud computing providers, Oracle remains confident in its platform approach for its customers.

That seems to be the case in Q2, as the company faced constraints with its capacity growth. Otherwise, the growth cadence could have been better, helping to mitigate the normalization phase. Notwithstanding the near-term slowdown, Oracle believes that "customers are increasingly choosing OCI because it offers more value for less cost, making it the default choice for AI workloads."

As a result, Oracle's expects to continue building out its CapEx, with management estimating about $8B in CapEx spending for FY24. Oracle expects to increase its 66 cloud regions "with an additional six under construction." Through its partnership with Azure, Oracle is leveraging astutely on the multi-cloud push to drive faster adoption, capitalizing on the enterprise base of Microsoft's cloud leadership. As a result, I believe Oracle's growth momentum is merely undergoing a much-needed slowdown to shake out over-optimism, but not expected to fall into a secular decline.

Despite that, ORCL's forward EBITDA multiple of 12.9x seems priced at a marked premium against its 10Y average of 10.6x. While these metrics aren't over the top, Oracle is assigned a relatively unattractive "C-" growth grade relative to its tech sector peers. In other words, I assessed that the market isn't likely to re-rate ORCL much higher unless it could guide toward a much higher growth cadence. As a result, investors should be cautious about being overconfident in Oracle's growth thesis at the current levels.

ORCL price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

ORCL's price action suggests a bottom at the $100 level, which seems possible after the steep decline this week, as Oracle reported its Q2 earnings.

However, I assess Oracle's growth normalization phase might not be over, suggesting we could be in a period of ongoing growth digestion, leading to more volatility. In other words, I don't expect ORCL to decisively break above the $115 level in the near term.

Hence, a potential upside of up to 15% from the current levels doesn't seem too attractive to consider unless I'm confident its growth prospects could improve. Otherwise, I might consider if I gleaned a noteworthy valuation dislocation, which isn't the case as ORCL remains priced at a premium relative to its long-term average.

Therefore, I urge investors to continue looking elsewhere for now.

Rating: Maintain Hold.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

We Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!