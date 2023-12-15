A close-up of the iconic Wall Street charging bull on Broadway in NYC's Financial District. JJAF

The U.S. stock market has arguably been the most amazing creator of wealth in world history. Readers need not look any further than the image below for support of this argument.

A $6,000 investment in the S&P 500 (SP500) made in November 1973 would have grown to over $1 million as of the end of last month with dividends reinvested. That's good enough for a 10.9% compound annual growth rate. Even adjusting for inflation, the index generated 6.7% real annual total returns during that stretch.

In the long run, fundamentals do win out. However, there is a catch to investing in the stock market: In the short term, the stock market is ruled by sentiment. After all, as my Dividend Kings colleague Dividend Sensei frequently explains, sentiment is 20 times more influential than fundamentals over 12 months.

This is something that shareholders of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) such as myself have been reminded of in the past 12 months. Shares of the stock are trading 50% off of their 52-week high of $293 set in February.

Despite the recent volatility, it is worth mentioning that since I last covered the stock in April 2020, it has doubled the S&P over that time. I still hold the stock with a 1% weighting in my portfolio and rate it a strong buy at this time. Please allow me to dig into Albemarle's fundamentals and beaten-down valuation to explain my reasons for my strong buy rating.

From solely an income standpoint, Albemarle's 1.1% dividend yield admittedly isn't compelling versus the 1.5% yield of the S&P 500. But there are many other reasons to like this Dividend Aristocrat. For one, Albemarle's 7% EPS payout ratio is well below the 60% payout ratio that rating agencies view to be sustainable for their industry.

The company's balance sheet is also conservative, with its 29% debt-to-capital ratio clocking in well below the 40% that rating agencies think is safe for specialty chemical companies. Due to this solid financial position, S&P awards a BBB credit rating to Albemarle on a stable rating outlook. That implies there is a 7.5% probability that the company will default on debt between now and 2053.

Thanks to its strong financials, Dividend Kings estimates that the risk of Albemarle cutting its dividend in the next recession is just 0.5%. For context, that is the lowest probability assigned by Dividend Kings. As is the 1% probability of a dividend cut from Albemarle in a severe recession.

So, Albemarle is a fundamentally respectable business. The downturn in lithium prices as of late looks to have set up an interesting buying opportunity. This is because according to historical dividend yield and P/E ratio, Dividend Kings estimates the fair value of Albemarle to be $284 a share. Compared to the current $145 share price (as of December 14, 2023), that suggests the stock is 49% undervalued.

If and only if Albemarle meets the growth consensus and returns to fair value, here are the total returns that the company could produce in the next 10 years:

1.1% yield + 17.3% FactSet Research annual growth consensus + 6.9% annual valuation multiple expansion = 25.3% annual total return potential or a cumulative 854% 10-year total return versus the 9% annual total return potential of the S&P or a cumulative 137% 10-year total return

The Future Is Bright But Patience Will Be Required

When most people think of Albemarle, they probably tend to think of it as simply a play on electric vehicles. This is mostly true, but this isn't the entire story, either. That is because Albemarle's applications extend beyond the raw materials that are in EV/hybrid vehicle batteries. Lithium is also prominently used in a variety of industries, such as consumer electronics (lithium-ion batteries for smartphones, laptops, and smart TVs) and power tools.

I believe the long-term thesis is still intact for Albemarle. The company remains the largest producer of lithium on the planet. As demand for consumer electronics and EVs/hybrid vehicles grows, the global lithium market should as well. That's why Fortune Business Insights believes that the global lithium market will soar from $37.8 billion in 2022 to $89.9 billion by 2030.

As most reading this are probably aware, the global supply of lithium is rapidly growing. However, the last year of being on recession watch has sent lithium carbonate prices tumbling on concerns of temporarily diminished demand and a supply glut. Along with higher interest rates, this is largely why Albemarle's stock has sharply declined in the last 12 months. With a potential recession on the horizon in 2024, the consensus analyst EPS estimate of $13.17 would represent a nearly 40% decline over the consensus for 2023.

As Albemarle works to expand its operations at existing operations, the company expects that volume can keep growing by 20% to 30% annually, though. The analyst consensus is that as lithium prices eventually stabilize, these investments will pay off. That is why FactSet Research anticipates that Albemarle will grow by 17.3% annually. This is only moderately down from the 21.4% consensus when I last covered the company for Dividend Kings members in October via Dividend Sensei.

Albemarle also has the financial resources to continue making growth investments. This is evidenced by the company's $2.1 billion in net debt as of September 30. Based on Albemarle's most recent guidance for 2023, this suggests its leverage ratio will be between 1.2X and 1.3X for the year. For context, this is well below its financial covenant of less than or equal to 3.5 to maintain its BBB credit rating. This gives the company plenty of flexibility moving forward to come out of this downward cycle stronger on the other side.

The Modest Dividend Should Grow Through This Huge Capex Cycle

Albemarle's 1.3% dividend increase announced in February extended its dividend growth streak to 29 consecutive years. That further cements the company's status as a Dividend Aristocrat, but I know what many are probably thinking: Kody, what's the big deal about that measly dividend raise?

Well, it comes at a time not only when the company is dealing with falling commodity prices. Albemarle is also substantially ramping up its capex. The company anticipates that it will spend $2 billion on capital expenditures in 2023 at the midpoint.

Yet, Albemarle's operating cash flows of $1.4 billion have nearly covered its $1.5 billion in capex through the first nine months of 2023 (page 7 of 53 of Albemarle's 10-Q filing). That leaves just a $42 million shortfall between operating cash flow and capex. For a cyclical company investing near what should be the industry trough, this isn't so bad.

As Albemarle waits for its expansions to come online and lithium prices to find support, it paid $140 million through the first nine months of 2023. In the meantime, negative free cash flow and its dividend obligation can be financed by the balance sheet. This is why I expect token dividend increases to continue before its investments start to pay off.

Risks To Consider

Albemarle is a high-quality business, but it comes with its share of risks.

One risk is the cyclical nature of the industries in which it operates. As has been observed recently, its businesses are at the mercy of macroeconomic conditions. This leads to very sizable differences between Albemarle's trough earnings and peak earnings. This is why investors who like to see high earnings stability may be better off avoiding this company altogether.

Another risk that bears point to frequently is that EV sales are slowing significantly. As it stands, a significant portion of consumers don't view EVs as affordable or reliable enough to justify purchasing. If the demand for lithium does turn out to be overhyped, Albemarle could end up falling well short of the analyst growth consensus.

Finally, Albemarle conducts most of its business outside of the United States. In 2022, 88% of its sales were to foreign countries per page 10 of 150 of its most recent 10-K. This subjects the company to foreign currency translation risks and regulatory risks, which could impact its financial results.

Summary: Albemarle Is An Intriguing Higher Risk, Higher Reward Option

Albemarle's industry leadership, viable vision for the future, and rock-solid balance sheet earn it the distinction of being a 13/13 ultra SWAN per Dividend Kings' quality rating. For clarity, this quality rating is based on fundamentals and not on volatility.

I can't emphasize enough that Albemarle is far from a sure bet. There's plenty that could go wrong and the stock is quite volatile, so I can't guarantee that the stock won't fall another 20%, 30%, or 40% from here. But if the fundamentals prove to largely hold up in the quarters to come, Albemarle could be a pick with market-beating potential for those who can stomach the volatility.

The argument could be made that Albemarle's earnings stability has somewhat deteriorated as it has become more of a commoditized lithium play. But there's no denying that the company's blended P/E ratio of 6.4 is near the lowest levels that it has been in the last 20-plus years. That's considerably lower than the 17.6 blended P/E ratio that the company has historically commanded per FAST Graphs. These factors are what give me the conviction to rate the stock a strong buy currently.