Chasing yield often has a bad connotation to it, but it's important not to apply investment aphorisms to all stocks, as reality is far more nuanced than trying to fit investing into cookie cutter ideologies. For example, BDCs, REITs, and MLPs are designed for high yield, as evidenced by their tax efficient corporate structures handed to them by the U.S. Congress.

In fact, a number of BDCs have actually beaten the S&P 500 (SPY) in total returns thanks to reinvested dividends. This brings me to Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC), which I last covered here back in September with a 'Buy' rating, highlighting its successes in the tech and life science space combined with low leverage.

HTGC has remained virtually flat since my last piece, but has given investors a 2.2% total return thanks to dividends. In this article, I provide an update and discuss why HTGC remains a great pick for income investors at the current price, so let's get started!

Why HTGC?

Hercules Capital is an internally-managed BDC that often gets compared to the other internally-managed BDC, Main Street Capital (MAIN) due to their relatively long histories in the space. Unlike MAIN, HTGC is focused solely on high growth sectors in the hardware, software, and medical/pharmaceutical space, as shown below.

HTGC Portfolio Industries (Investor Presentation)

HTGC has produced solid shareholder returns, due to prudent investment practices and efficient cost structure. What's interesting is that HTGC's total return of 180% over the past 10 years is very close and slightly higher than the 177% of MAIN, and much higher than the 155% of the S&P 500, as shown below.

HTGC Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

At present, HTGC is the largest BDC to focus on high-growth venture capital-backed companies with fair value investments totaling $3.26 billion as of Q3, up 10% over the prior year period. Unlike some BDCs, which have seen a slowdown in activity this year after high growth last years, HTGC has seen continued robust portfolio activity, due in part to its filling the void since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank back in March.

This is reflected by record gross total funding of $1.3 billion in the first nine months of the year, an increase of 18% over the same nine months last year. Moreover, HTGC is benefitting from its trading at a premium to NAV, as this has enabled it to raise capital in an accretive manner with the share count rising by 13% over the past 9 months to 149 million shares, contributing to a 19% YoY rise in assets under management to $4.1 billion.

Notably, HTGC like many of its peers is benefitting from a rising rate environment, as its effective yield on debt investments stands at 15.5% as of the last reported quarter, up materially from where it was last year, as shown below. HTGC should continue to benefit from elevated interest rates as the Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates by just quarter point increments over three times next year. This is considering the fact that 95% of HTGC's debt investments are carried at floating rate.

Investor Presentation

Importantly, while high growth companies may entail higher risk, HTGC is taking a conservative management approach when it comes to its debt investments. This is reflected by 87% of its debt portfolio being in the form of first lien debt, which is the highest level since early 2017. Investments on non-accrual also remain low, with just 2 non-accruals representing 0.8% of portfolio fair value. HTGC's NAV/share also remained steady, declining by just 0.3% sequentially to $10.93, due to unrealized mark-to-market depreciation in asset value.

Turning to the dividend, HTGC currently yields 10%, and the dividend is well-covered by a 77% payout ratio, based on NII/share of $0.52 in the last reported quarter. It also has undistributed spillover earnings of $1.03 per share, giving it plenty of capacity to continue the special $0.08 per share quarterly dividends, should it choose to do so.

Looking ahead, HTGC has plenty of capacity to make opportunistic investments as it carries a very safe regulatory debt to equity ratio of 0.89x, sitting far below the 2.0x statutory limit. It also has the opportunity to raise fresh capital at highly accretive rates, considering that its current share price of $15.93 trades at a 1.46x premium to NAV. As shown below, HTGC has a laddered debt maturity schedule with no remaining maturities this year and just $105 million worth of maturities next year.

Investor Presentation

Risks to HTGC include potential for interest rates to drop by three-quarters of a point next year, as this would translate to a $0.12 per share hit to annual earnings. However, the cut is not expected to happen all at once, but rather in quarter point increments, thereby muting the immediate impact to HGTC. Plus, even if HTGC's quarterly NII/share were reduced by $0.03 to account for the full impact of lower rates, it would still equate to $0.49 per share, which more than covers the $0.40 quarterly dividend rate.

Investor Presentation

Another risk includes the potential for the IPO market to come back. While this would be good for HTGC's equity investments and result in potential NAV/share increases, this could result in accelerated prepayments on the debt investments side, thereby resulting in potential near-term dilution to earnings.

Turning to valuation, I continue to see value in HGTC at the current price of $15.93 with a forward PE of 7.8x. While I often use price-to-NAV as a valuation metric for BDCs, I believe well-managed and cost-efficient internally-managed BDCs should be measured using earnings. HTGC's cost-efficient structure is how it's able to maintain a well-covered 10% dividend yield while trading at a substantial premium to NAV, as noted earlier.

At the current PE ratio, HTGC trades at a substantial discount to the 10.5x of MAIN, despite HTGC having a better total return over the past 10 years. At this valuation, HTGC could produce potential market beating returns with its 10% regular dividend yield plus potential for yield boosters from special dividends.

Investor Takeaway

Overall, Hercules Capital is a top-quality BDC with a proven track record of generating strong shareholder returns. Its focus on high-growth venture capital-backed companies, conservative debt management approach, and efficient cost structure make it a standout in the industry. Despite potential risks from interest rate cuts or IPO market resurgence, HTGC's solid fundamentals and attractive valuation make it a solid investment choice for income investors. As such, I reiterate my 'Buy' rating on the stock.