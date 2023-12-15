Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Multi-Asset Income Investing In A 2024 Slowdown

Dec. 15, 2023 5:30 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, QUAL, IQLT, JQUA, FQAL, SPHQ, TTAC, ETHO, VEGN, NZAC, USCA, EATV, BECO, PABU, TEMP, NETZ, EMCR, CCSO, FEUS, NZUS, FEIG, HEAT, FEDM, FEEM, IG, LQD, IBD, VTC, MIG, SPIB, VCIT, CORP, SPBO, PFIG, QLTA, LQDH, ESCR, FCOR, SKOR, LKOR, WFIG, GIGB, SUSC, IGEB, SPXB, FLCO, KORP, IGBH, IGIB, USIG, BBCB, DRSK, LQDI, SCHI, VCEB, MBBB, LQDB, JHCB, HYG, PHB, JNK, HYS, IHY, THY, SPHY, SJNK, GHYG, HYXU, ANGL, HYLS, PGHY, SHYG, HYGH, BSJN, WFHY, FALN, HYXF, BSJO, HYLB, GHYB, HYDB, USHY, SHYL, HYUP, HYDW, BSJP, FDHY, HYGV, BSJQ, PHYL, FLHY, IBHD, IBHE, IBHC, BSJR, NUHY, PTBD, ESHY, BSJS, HYBB, DFHY, IBHF, IHYF, BKHY, IBHG, HYD, HYMB, SHYD, FMHI, HYMU, BSJT, BBHY, DHF, HYB, GHY, HYI, HIO, FSD, JHD, PICB, BGRN, SUSB, IBND, WINC, AGG, GVI, GBF, BND, BIV
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.44K Followers

Summary

  • Multi-asset income investors should adapt portfolios for equity defense, credit potential, and duration exposure in 2024.
  • Investors should view equity allocations as the core driver of growth and upside potential within a multi-asset strategy.
  • Defensive sectors such as consumer staples, utilities, and healthcare may outperform in a slowing economic backdrop, offering better downside mitigation.

Multiply sources of revenue. Multiple streams of income

Olivier Le Moal

By Karen Watkin, CFA, and Edward Williams

For multi-asset income investors, adapting portfolios for equity defense, credit potential and duration exposure should be on the docket for 2024.

Coming into 2023, many economists and market observers set

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.44K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.