In this article, we provide an update of the Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF). As we discussed earlier, CCIF is a recently launched CEF that took over another CEF. CCIF allocates primarily to CLO Equity securities and trades at a 15.6% current yield.

Since our last update, the fund has continued to hit its stride in its conversion to a CLO CEF, ticking off a number of items to help in the transition.

First, the fund issued a preferred, allowing it to leverage up its asset base, much like its peers in the sector. Specifically, it issued a $52m 8.75% Series A 2028 preferred (CCIA). The fund's leverage rose to around 32% to within the target range of 25-40%. This is in the ballpark of the other CLO Equity CEFs.

One outcome of issuing a preferred in the current market is that this move makes the fund's leverage cost fairly high relative to its CLO Equity CEF peers - higher by around 2.5% as the following chart shows.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

The good news here is that this disadvantage will shrink over time as the preferreds and bonds of the other funds mature over the coming years. OXLC, for example, has a 6.75% preferred maturing in 2024 and it is very likely to be refinanced at a significantly higher level as it was issued when high-yield corporate bond yields were 2.5% lower than they are now.

Two, the fund exited one of the two remaining legacy real estate positions it acquired from the previous portfolio. Interestingly, this was done above the fund's mark. This is obviously good news for shareholders as it frees up additional capital to be put to work in higher-yielding CLO Equity assets and it was accretive to the NAV.

It's good to see management remaining patient with its legacy assets to conserve the NAV rather than going through a fire sale process. The high level of liquidity today in credit markets suggests that it should be able to move its last remaining legacy position.

Three, the fund continued to add to its CLO Equity allocation. The fund's portfolio is now almost entirely made up of CLO Equity. We expect the fund to put its preferreds-financed assets into similar kind of securities, focusing primarily on CLO Equity.

CCIF

Four, the fund declared three more months of the same higher dividend. Declaring dividends for three months at a time gives shareholders distribution visibility over a full quarter rather than just over one month.

CCIF

The fund's distribution on NAV, however, is still the lowest of the CLO CEF sector. As discussed above, CCIF does have a relatively high cost of leverage however its distribution is too low even when taking this into account. If the fund does make a distribution adjustment, it's more likely to be higher rather than lower in our view.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

Five, portfolio metrics revealed a few interesting details. The weighted-average CLO reinvestment period is quite long at 2.9 years. During the reinvestment period the CLO manager uses loan repayments in the portfolio to buy new loans. If those loans are bought below par and repaid in full, that goes directly to the bottom line of CLO Equity securities, directly benefiting CCIF.

CCIF

The fund also revealed that its portfolio yield is around 18%. If we put that into our CEF sausage factor chart along with its cost of leverage and management fee, we get to a net price yield of around 22%.

Systematic Income

We don't have the fund's November NAV as of this writing, however, we expect it to be around 1% higher than its October level as credit markets have rallied over November. That means the fund's discount is closer to 8%. This compares favorably to single-digit premiums across the rest of the CLO CEF space (ex-OCCI).

One unusual feature of the fund is that Carlyle now holds 41% of the CCIF common stock as a result of the tender offer and an additional $15 million investment. Although this does provide some alignment between Carlyle and the fund, it does raise the question of whether Carlyle expect to keep this position over the medium term or whether they will sell it in the market.

Ignore Net Income Numbers For Now

Investors often like to do due their due diligence in gauging various fund metrics. This commonly includes looking through the fund's shareholder report to gauge its net income and compare that against the fund's distribution to see whether the distribution is covered and whether it is sustainable or could be cut in the future.

On this front, the shareholder report is downright frightening. Recall that CCIF distributes $0.0994 monthly and this is miles above its net income it earns over the same period according to the report.

SEC

However, because CCIF only got going in the second half of the year and levered up even more recently, the report does not actually reflect its earning capacity and is fairly misleading on this front.

We can do a bit better and look at the fund's most recent quarterly disclosure, which is even worse, showing a net income loss. However, here we run into a similar issue that the quarter doesn't cover the full accrual period of the fund's assets. Moreover, because the fund spent much of the quarter reorganizing itself, it incurred various non-recurring expenses (some expenses were picked up by the umbrella Carlyle organization).

CCIF

It will be some time before we can have confidence in the fund's net income figures as reflecting the actual going-forward earning capacity of the fund.

Overall, we view CCIF as the most attractive fund in the CLO CEF space. It has lagged the rally across the broader CEF space somewhat and remains at a high single-digit discount. We expect the November NAV to come in above its October level, which should result in a short-term rally catalyst. Over the medium term, its high yield should catch investor attention and its discount should converge towards the broader CLO CEF sub-sector.

