Introduction

The Canadian company Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) released its third-quarter 2023 results on August 10, 2023. This article updates the August 15, 2023, article I previously wrote. I have been following the WPM quarterly results since September 2018.

The company is part of my long-term investment in the royalties and streams sector alongside Franco-Nevada (FNV). The investment thesis is simple.

In 3Q23, WPM had 17 development projects and 18 operating mines spread over the Americas (according to the December presentation). Although the number of operating mines decreased, the number of development projects increased, indicating a strong potential for growth.

According to Wheaton, key assets such as Salobo and Constancia will experience 40% organic growth over the next five years. These assets are considered high quality, with 93% of the production coming from assets with a low-cost curve. Additionally, based on P1 and P2 reserves, the life of mine (LOM) for these assets is expected to be 30 years.

CEO Randy Smallwood said in the conference call:

Our growth pipeline of development projects was further derisked in the quarter as Artemis received their Fisheries Act authorization for the Blackwater Project, which continues to advance on schedule with the first gold pour targeted for the second half of 2024. In addition, Aris Mining announced that they have received approval of their environmental management plan, which now permits the development of the Marmato Lower Mine. These projects are among a few of the assets that are forecast to contribute to our impressive organic growth profile of over 40% production growth in the next five years.

Having had stock in WPM for an extended period, it's one of the safest investments because of its wide range of assets and low-risk profile. The company has a robust balance sheet, which I will discuss later, and plans to support an increase in output of up to 50% over the next four to five years.

On the other hand, the risk of a technical glitch or labor disputes with one of the company's main assets is unavoidable. It necessitates carefully examining the quality and safety of the company's asset portfolio.

Worker issues at Newmont's Peasquito mine impacted Wheaton in October 2023, resulting in a four-month illegal blockade and forcing Newmont to declare force majeure.

In early December, Franco-Nevada (FNV) experienced a severe setback with the recent closure of the massive Cobre Panama copper open-pit mine in Panama, owned by First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), after Panama's Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional Law 406 (approved on October 20, 2023).

Law 406 authorized the mining concession for 20 years between Panama and Sociedad Minera Panama, in which Franco-Nevada invested $1.36 billion to complete the copper mine. The mine is now closed indefinitely.

About 40% of First Quantum's 2022 income came from the Cobre Panama mine, which produced 112,734 metric tons of copper in the third quarter of 2023. Additionally, in 2022, Cobre Panama brought in $223 million for Franco-Nevada, representing 17% of the company's total assets. It is a severe setback. Consequently, Franco-Nevada was forced to lower its 2023 guidance from 640K-700K GEOs to 620K-640K GEOs.

The news triggered a damaging selloff for FQVLF and FNV, as shown in the chart below:

WPM Ycharts FNV, FQVLF, WPM (Ycharts)

Thus, trading short-term LIFO, which should make up at least 40-50% of your long-term position, is the easiest approach for dealing with such uncertainty. I've been promoting this approach on Seeking Alpha for years, and it's even more appropriate today.

A quick snapshot of the third quarter of 2023 and commentary

The company's revenues in 3Q23 were $223.14 million, representing a 2% increase YoY and a 15.8% sequential decrease. The adjusted income was $121.47 million, or $0.27 per share. Strong results from Salobo and Constancia led to quarter-over-quarter production growth.

WPM Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Wheaton Precious Metals reported an operating cash flow of $171.10 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $154.50 million in the third quarter of 2022.

The quarterly dividend for 3Q23 was $0.15 per share, or a yield of 1.22%. The company should restart a share repurchase program and raise dividends in 2024 to achieve a minimum return of 2.5%. The Federal Reserve's recent decision to keep interest rates unchanged has increased bullish sentiment regarding the future of gold.

CEO Randy Smallwood said in the conference call:

I am pleased to announce that our portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets delivered another solid quarter, generating strong metal production and robust cash flows, with some of our assets hitting record quarterly production levels. The importance of having a diversified portfolio of high-quality, low-cost assets was evidenced by Wheaton's ability to deliver solid operating results despite operations at Peñasquito being suspended for the entire third quarter.

The company's royalties and streams focus primarily on gold, representing approximately 67% of the total revenue, as shown in the chart for 3Q23.

WPM 3Q23 Revenue per Metal (Fun Trading)

With $833.92 million in total cash and no debt, Wheaton Precious Metals has an outstanding debt profile. There is currently $2.8 billion in liquidity under a fully undrawn revolving term loan.

WPM Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Lastly, the company's cash flow from operations was $171.10 million in 3Q23, down from $106.93 million in 3Q22, while capital expenditures were $94.56 million. This led to a positive free cash flow of $76.54 million. The company is doing well at this level with a steady free cash flow generation that should increase in 2024.

WPM Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Gold equivalent production in the third quarter of 2023

WPM Quarterly GEO Production History (Fun Trading)

Gold Equivalent Ounce, or GEO, production was 154,800 ounces in 3Q23, compared to 153,025 in 3Q22.

Gold production was 105,436 Au ounces (72,078 Au ounces in 3Q22). Silver production was 3,363K ounces (5,822K Ag ounces in 3Q22). Palladium was 4,006 ounces (3,229 ounces in 3Q22). Cobalt was 183K pounds (226K pounds in 3Q22).

Silver reached $23.73 per ounce in 3Q23, while gold was $1,944 per ounce. An ounce of palladium sold for $1,251, while cobalt sold for $13.87/lb. The price of gold per GEO was $1,875.

WPM Quarterly Gold and Silver Prices History (Fun Trading)

The average cash costs per GEO in the third quarter of 2023 were $418, as opposed to $451 in the same period in 2022. A cash operating margin of $1,457 per GEO sold resulted from the higher realized price per ounce, a 25% increase from the third quarter of 2022.

Technical analysis and commentary

WPM TA Chart (Fun Trading)

Note: The dividend is taken into account in the chart.

WPM forms an ascending channel pattern, with resistance at $49.8 and support at $46.3. RSI is 60 and is quickly approaching an overbought situation.

An ascending channel is a classical pattern with higher and lower highs. It suggests that the market will do well in the short term and that prices will rise steadily. However, this pattern usually ends with a consolidation period, and we should expect a possible breakdown.

Using the LIFO trading strategy, you can sell your most recent purchases and profit while holding onto your long-term position until you think it's time to sell it.

The trading strategy is to sell about 40%-50% of your position between $49 and $50.5, with a potential higher resistance at $51.35.

It is safe to accumulate WPM between $46.5 and $44.5, with a possible lower support of $42.4.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

