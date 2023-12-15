FMIL: An Impressive Active Fund

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL) deserves more attention. Its strong performance and unique approach make it a noteworthy consideration for both individual and institutional investors. It's done very well the last two years, in an environment that broadly has been challenging for active strategies.

FMIL is a non-transparent, actively managed ETF that offers investors an opportunity to capitalize on long-term market changes. The fund primarily focuses on equity securities, identifying early indicators of long-term shifts in the marketplace. It takes into account various factors such as technological advances, product innovation, economic plans, social attitudes, and demographics, which can lead to investments in small and medium-sized companies.

The allure of FMIL lies in its potential to outperform the market through professional management and diversified investment strategies. Moreover, the fund's active approach allows it to adapt to changing market conditions effectively.

Overview of Fidelity New Millennium ETF

Launched in June 2020, FMIL is an extension of Fidelity's long-standing active management legacy, now offered in an ETF format. It leverages the expertise of Fidelity's seasoned money managers and seeks to provide long-term capital growth.

The fund's active management approach allows it to adjust its portfolio based on market trends and changes, aiming to outperform its benchmark index. FMIL is one of Fidelity's new model ETFs, known for their non-transparent nature. This characteristic is particularly beneficial for active fund managers, as it prevents front-running and protects their investment strategies. The expense ratio of FMIL is 0.59%, making it a cost-effective choice compared to a traditional mutual fund version.

FMIL's Holdings: A Closer Look

FMIL's portfolio is a blend of various securities, with a significant focus on equity securities. The top five holdings in the fund's portfolio as of September 2023 are:

Microsoft Corp: Microsoft is a multinational technology company that develops, manufactures, and sells computer software, consumer electronics, and other related services. Apple Inc: Apple is a global technology company that designs, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics, software, and online services. NVIDIA Corp: NVIDIA is a multinational technology company that designs and sells graphics processing units and system-on-a-chip units for the mobile computing market. Amazon.com Inc: Amazon is a multinational technology company that focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. Alphabet Inc Class A: Alphabet is a multinational conglomerate that is the parent company of Google and several other companies previously owned by Google.

These companies represent technology and consumer electronics sectors and signify FMIL's focus on these rapidly evolving industries.

Sector Composition of FMIL

FMIL's sector diversification is well-balanced, with a slight tilt towards the Information Technology and Industrials sectors.

This sector allocation provides comprehensive exposure to various segments of the market, offering a diversified investment portfolio.

Comparison with Peer ETFs

When compared to similar ETFs, FMIL stands out due to its unique approach and strong performance. Its non-transparent nature, combined with Fidelity's active management expertise, distinguishes it from traditional ETFs.

However, it's essential to note that FMIL's non-transparent nature might create additional risks for investors. For instance, the ETF's shares might trade at a premium or discount to its NAV, and the price differences might be higher compared to other ETFs. Despite these potential risks, FMIL's track record of strong performance makes it a compelling investment option.

Pros and Cons of Investing in FMIL

Investing in FMIL comes with its set of advantages and disadvantages.

Pros:

Active Management: FMIL's active management approach allows it to adapt to changing market conditions effectively, providing potential for outperformance. Access to Fidelity's Expertise: Investors can leverage the expertise of Fidelity's seasoned money managers through FMIL. Diversified Portfolio: FMIL offers a diversified portfolio with exposure to various sectors and companies.

Cons:

Non-Transparent Nature: FMIL's non-transparent nature might lead to shares trading at a premium or discount to its NAV, creating potential risks for investors. Potential for Underperformance: Like any actively managed fund, FMIL faces the risk of underperforming its benchmark index.

Conclusion: To Invest or Not to Invest

While the fund's non-transparent nature might pose potential risks, its strong performance and diversified portfolio make it an appealing option for investors seeking long-term growth of capital. I think this is worth considering given impressive results so far.