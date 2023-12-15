Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AGNC's 3.6x P/E: New Dot Plot May Be The Turning Point

Dec. 15, 2023 7:26 AM ETAGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Stock1 Comment
Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AGNC Investment Corp. has been facing valuation compression and profitability headwinds lately.
  • The new dot plot released by the Federal Reserve suggests potential rate cuts, creating potential tailwinds for AGNC.
  • At the same time, the degree of the yield curve inversion has lessened.
  • And I expect this to be beneficial for AGNC too, as it makes money on the spread between long-term and short-term rates.
  • I do much more than just articles at Envision Early Retirement: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Decision to change direction in business, finance, career or education. Decision to renounce or retract. Pencil draws a turning point arrow line on white background.

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

AGNC's valuation compression

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has been under tremendous pressure lately. The thesis of this article is to analyze why the new dot plot could be a turning point. In the remainder of this article, I

Join Envision Early Retirement to navigate such a turbulent market.

  • Receive our best ideas, actionable and unambiguous, across multiple assets.
  • Access our real-money portfolios, trade alerts, and transparent performance reporting.
  • Use our proprietary allocation strategies to isolate and control risks.

We have helped our members beat S&P 500 with LOWER drawdowns despite the extreme volatilities in both the equity AND bond market.

Join for a 100% Risk-Free trial and see if our proven method can help you too. You do not need to pay for the costly lessons from the market itself.

This article was written by

Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
7.69K Followers

Sensor Unlimited is an economist by training with a PhD, with a focus on financial economics. She is a quantitative modeler and for the past decade she has been covering the mortgage market, commercial market, and the banking industry. She writes about asset allocation and ETFs, particularly those related to the overall market, bonds, banking and financial sectors, and housing markets.

Sensor Unlimited contributes to the investing group Envision Early Retirement which is led by Sensor Unlimited. They offer proven solutions to generate both high income and high growth with isolated risks through dynamic asset allocation. Features include: two model portfolios - one for short-term survival/withdrawal and one for aggressive long-term growth, direct access via chat to discuss ideas, monthly updates on all holdings, tax discussions, and ticker critiques by request. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

GreenCollegeGrad profile picture
GreenCollegeGrad
Today, 7:50 AM
Comments (559)
@Sensor Unlimited Good article. Thinking of adding $AGNC as my first BDC in my Roth port next year!

Best,
Daniel
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AGNC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AGNC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGNC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.