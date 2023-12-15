Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Microsoft: Lose-Lose Proposition, Downgrade To Hold

Dec. 15, 2023 7:56 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock2 Comments
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.21K Followers

Summary

  • Microsoft's stock has gained 55% since last year, but the risk/reward is no longer compelling due to stretched valuations.
  • In a positive economic scenario, I see investment flows rotating into the rest of the markets given stark valuation differences between the "Magnificent 7" and the "SPX 493"
  • In the event of an economic slowdown or a recession, Microsoft's shares could suffer a sharp drawdown as it fails to live up to near-term double-digit growth forecasts.

Entrance to Microsoft Switzerland AG office

Denis Linine/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Let me preface this article by saying I believe Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a fantastic company. Last year, during the depths of the 2022 bear market, I wrote a bullish article on Microsoft, calling

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.21K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

D
Daddy-Boy
Today, 8:02 AM
Comments (573)
I have been in MSFT since 2015 and lost count on how many times I was told to sell. Well I didn't and have been reaping the reward of increasing stock price and growing dividends ever since. My only mistake with MSFT was not buying more.
JRRYAN profile picture
JRRYAN
Today, 8:10 AM
Comments (138)
@Daddy-Boy I still own the 300 shares I bought in 2011 at $26!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MSFT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSFT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSFT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.