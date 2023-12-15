Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Money Market Funds See First Weekly Outflow In 8 Weeks

Jack Fischer
Summary

  • Investors were net sellers of fund assets for the first time in eight weeks, removing $19.1 billion.
  • Equity funds and commodity funds attracted net new capital, while money market funds and bond funds suffered outflows.
  • U.S. broad-based equity indices reported strong returns, while overseas indices traded mixed.

The data sourced in the article below is derived from Lipper’s Global Fund Flows application. GFF can be found on LSEG Workspace.

During LSEG Lipper’s fund-flows week that ended December 13, 2023, investors were overall net sellers of fund assets (including

Jack Fischer joined Refinitiv Lipper as a Senior Research Analyst in February 2021. He is involved in analysis and research contributing to the FundFlow Insight and Fixed Income FundMarket reports. Jack spent time playing professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers before working at Northern Trust and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Currently based in Chicago, his background includes fixed income fund analysis, credit market research, and ESG reporting. Jack earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wake Forest University.

