Did Interest Rates Just Peak?

Did Interest Rates Just Peak?

Dec. 15, 2023 9:08 AM ET
Summary

  • But in the last six weeks, interest rates have plummeted on expectations of lower inflation and an easier Federal Reserve in 2024. It all begs the question – was 5% the peak?
  • The last few years have felt like a lifetime, but it’s interesting to think that Fed policy was viewed as highly restrictive at the beginning of 2023 with 10 year rates at 3.8%.
  • By our estimates, we are unlikely to get to the Fed’s 2% target until late 2024 and possibly early 2025.

Interest

WANAN YOSSINGKUM

It’s been a doozy of a few months for the bond markets as 10 year interest rates surged from 4% during the Summer to over 5% in October and then round tripped all the way back. Two months ago when

Mr. Roche is the founder of Discipline Funds, a provider of multi-asset low cost ETFs and financial advisory services. To learn more about Discipline Funds please see:https://disciplinefunds.com/

Comments (3)

Maxlzzp profile picture
Maxlzzp
Today, 9:45 AM
Comments (2.4K)
1) There are 1/2 dozen variables that affect Interest rates. You keep referencing the 10YR Rate. The Fed controls the Short End of Rates: 6 MO-2 YRS. The Long End 10-20YR is affected by : Bond issuance, Economy, Inflation expectations, spreads, etc. Rates peaking at 5% were all about supply coming in the market. Nothing to do w/ the Fed. I agree that 5% probably was peak and rebalanced my Bond portfolio. But one never knows. This is why I have all active management of Bonds.
k
kevinconnolly
Today, 9:32 AM
Comments (3.21K)
Senior Roche, always enjoy your smart, thoughtful, comments and thoughts on Seeking Alpha. Happy Holidays and Healthy, Happy, Prosperous New Year!!--In the lunar New Year-------the year of the Dragon!!
D
Double Digit Yield Guy
Today, 9:23 AM
Comments (265)
You've been level headed and objective through this challenging time for investors. Thank you.

I suppose with my MM fund yields expected to drop I got no other choice but to take on some more risk now.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

