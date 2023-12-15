Adient: Product Demand, Strength In Global Automotive Sales To Bolster Future Growth

gargantiopa/iStock via Getty Images

Synopsis

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) specializes in the design, manufacturing, and sale of automotive seating systems and components, which are sold to automotive manufacturers around the globe.

I am recommending a buy rating for ADNT. This recommendation is based on a multitude of factors. Looking at its past performance, its revenues are showing signs of recovery and are turning positive. Additionally, all its margins are improving, and more importantly, the net income margin turned positive in 2023. Debt levels are decreasing, which is expected to further improve its margins.

Although the UAW strike is anticipated to impact top-line sales, growth is still expected. Moreover, the impact on margins is negligible. Moving onto the long-term growth outlook, global automotive sales are increasing and are expected to accelerate, which should bolster ADNT’s long-term growth outlook. Lastly, my very conservative comparable valuation indicates an upside potential in the double-digit range. All these factors combined have led me to my buy recommendation.

Historical financial analysis

From 2020 to 2022, ADNT’s revenue growth trend has been on a roller coaster ride, but it is clear that it is on a recovery path, as evidenced by the positive growth rate reported from 2021 onwards. 2020 saw a decline of ~23%, attributed to the impact of COVID-19. In 2022, the slowdown was primarily due to the global semiconductor chip shortage, which severely impacted the automotive industry, leading to production halts by several major manufacturers. I will analyze its 2023 results in my “Analysis of 4Q23 Financial Results” section, as this also marks the end of its financial year for 2023.

Author's Chart

In terms of profitability, all metrics are showing improvement. Gross margins have been steadily increasing, as illustrated below. Additionally, net margins are improving, with the net loss decreasing from 2019’s negative 2.97% to 2022’s negative 0.85%, nearing a break-even point. In 2021, the net margin of ~8% was driven by one-time gains from a strategic transaction in China, marking it as an exceptional year. Overall, ADNT is making very good progress in turning its net margin positive.

Author's Chart

Given its negative margins, liquidity risk is a major concern for me. Therefore, I think analyzing its debt level is essential as well. From the chart I have compiled below, it is evident that its debt-to-equity [D/E] ratio is on a decreasing trend, which I find reassuring. This reduction in leverage signifies a lower interest expense, leading to benefits such as improved margins, as discussed above, and a reduction in liquidity risk.

Author's Chart

Analysis of ADNT’s 4Q23 Financial Results

In 4Q23, ADNT's net sales grew by ~2% to $3.729 billion, up from $3.65 billion in 4Q22. For the full fiscal year 2023, the company saw a growth of ~9% in net sales, reaching $15.395 billion, compared to $14.121 billion in 2022. This notable growth is attributed to improved automotive production as well as improvements in volume and pricing. Overall, ADNT is exhibiting strong performance in its top-line revenue.

Adient's Investor Relations

Moving onto 4Q23 margins, I note that the gross profit margin contracted slightly by ~1.1% year-on-year. However, the adjusted EBITDA margin remained consistent on a year-on-year basis. The most notable improvement was in its net margins, which increased by ~2.4% year-on-year.

When analyzing ADNT's FY2023 financial data, the improvements are even more pronounced on a year-on-year basis. Overall, all margins showed improvement compared to 2022. The gross profit margin increased by ~1%, and the adjusted EBITDA margin also saw an improvement of ~1.3%. Most notably, the net income margin turned positive, going from 2022's negative ~0.85% to a current positive margin of ~1.33%.

ADNT achieved a positive net income margin mainly through improved gross profit margins and reduced expenses. In 2023, both net financing charges and SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue declined. This demonstrates management’s effective expense management to improve profitability. As a result, ADNT improved its diluted EPS from negative $1.27 to positive $2.15.

Author's Chart Author's Chart Author's Chart

Impact of The United Auto Workers [UAW] Strike

The impact of the UAW strike on ADNT's FY2023 results was limited, as it began in September, close to the end of ADNT’s financial year. However, this raises concerns about potential spillover effects on the 2024 financial performance. According to management, the strike is estimated to negatively impact net sales by ~$125 million and EBITDA by ~$25 million.

In response to the strike's impact on its financial performance, ADNT implemented a cash conservation strategy, reducing or completely eliminating non-essential spending. Consequently, ADNT's FY2023 margins showed improvement, a positive development that I welcome.

As of December 2023, the strike has ended. Although it has concluded, management remains cautious about the lingering effects of the strike on key areas such as the supply chain, automotive production levels, and labor availability. Therefore, I expect management to maintain their cautious approach as they begin the new financial year. I believe they will continue with their cash conservation strategy, which will help bolster ADNT’s margins.

The key question. What is the strike’s impact on FY2024?

For FY2024, net sales are expected to be in the range of $15.6 to $15.7 billion. Compared to 2023's net sales of $15.395 billion, this represents a growth rate of ~2%. In terms of adjusted EBITDA, it is expected to be around $1.01 billion, representing an EBITDA margin of ~6.4% when compared to the higher end of the net sales guidance range. This margin is consistent with FY2023’s, further bolstering my view that the strike will lead management to maintain conservative cash usage, which will bolster ADNT’s margins.

Now, let's adjust this guidance for the impact of the UAW strike based on management’s estimation. As mentioned above, the strike is expected to impact 2024’s net sales by ~$125 million, adjusting the guidance range to $15.48 to $15.57 billion. Compared to 2023’s net sales, this represents a growth of ~1.1%. The strike is anticipated to have an impact of ~0.9% on the already modest growth forecast.

Moving onto its adjusted EBITDA, it is expected to decrease by ~$25 million, bringing the forecasted adjusted EBITDA to ~$985 million. Using the higher end of the adjusted 2024 net sales range, this represents a margin of ~6.3%. Thus, the impact of the strike on adjusted EBITDA appears to be minimal. This minimal impact can likely be attributed to management’s cash conservation approach in response to the strike.

Even after considering the strike, ADNT's net sales for 2024 are expected to continue growing. Combined with strong margins, which are anticipated to align with 2023’s levels, I expect ADNT to generate a higher net income in 2024, leading to an increase in EPS.

Global Automotive Sales Growth Is Expected to Accelerate, in turn boosting ADNT

Since 2020, global automotive sales have been on a recovery path following the COVID-19 pandemic. This recovery is expected to accelerate in the coming years. As of 2023, sales were ~$90 million, still below pre-pandemic levels. In the first five years, growth is slower, but it is anticipated to pick up pace thereafter, reaching approximately $122 million by 2030.

Combining this with the outlook on the UAW strike, I believe management’s 2024 net sales guidance of ~2% growth is justified. In the long term, I anticipate that global automotive sales growth will continue to support ADNT’s revenue growth. This is because ADNT operates in the automotive seats and components sector, which closely correlates with automotive sales.

Automotive Logistics

ADNT has strong product demand and is constantly growing its business.

To ensure growth in top-line net sales, ADNT has consistently been at the top of their game in terms of product launches. Their 4Q23 presentation demonstrated ongoing success with continuous and successful product launches with automotive manufacturers globally. Additionally, the programs highlighted are diverse across multiple vehicle types and brands. This indicates that their business is highly diversified [not relying on a single customer or vehicle type] and is trusted by major global automotive manufacturing brands, such as Toyota and Ford.

Adient's 4Q23 Presentation

The next point I'd like to highlight is that their product launches have a good mix of wins across both electric vehicle [EV] and internal combustion engine [ICE] powertrains. Both Hycan and Changan are Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers. The accompanying chart clearly shows that EVs are increasingly gaining market share in global car sales. By 2030, they are expected to account for ~ 51% of total sales. Therefore, I believe ADNT's excellent mix of successes in all powertrain vehicles positions them well for future growth, especially as the EV market is expected to continue expanding its market share.

Boston Consulting Group

Comparable Valuation

For my comparable valuation, I will be using conservative estimates to ensure that my target price is realistic. The four competitors I have listed below all operate in the same industry as ADNT, which is automotive parts & equipment.

In terms of market size, ADNT is only 0.55x the size of its competitors' median, meaning it is about half their size. Despite being smaller, it closely competes with its competitors in terms of growth and profitability. Regarding the forward revenue growth outlook, ADNT's is at 7.18%, while the competitors’ median is 9.36%, which in my opinion is not very far behind, considering its smaller size.

In terms of profitability, ADNT's net margin is ~1.33%, compared to its competitors’ median of 3.99%. At first glance, this might appear weak, but considering its gross profit margin provides better insight. ADNT's gross profit margin is 6.52%, about half of its competitors' median of 14.25%. Given its lower gross margin, ADNT's net margin being only 2.66% behind its competitors’ median is really impressive and this highlights its effective expense management. As discussed earlier, ADNT's 4Q23 and FY2023 results show clear signs of management actively managing costs.

Given its lower growth outlook and profit margin, ADNT is currently trading at a lower forward P/E ratio of 10.7x compared to its competitors’ median of 13.925x. This represents a discount of 23%, which seems fair. However, to be conservative, I will assign a lower forward P/E of 9x for ADNT.

Author's Valuation

The market revenue estimate for ADNT is expected to reach $15.68 billion in 2024 and $16.26 billion in 2025. The market's estimate for ADNT’s 2025 EPS is $4.79. Overall, I believe these market revenue and EPS estimates are justified and reliable, as they align with management’s guidance. Moreover, my discussion above about ADNT’s financial performance and growth catalysts further supports these estimates. By applying a conservative forward P/E of 9x to the 2025 EPS estimate, my price target for 2025 is $43.11, representing an upside potential of 29%. With these in mind, I am recommending a buy rating for ADNT.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

Based on Wall Street’s rating, its average target price is $44.60, which is in line with my target price. In addition, Wall Street’s average rating is a buy, which also ties with my recommendation. This cross-referencing of rating and target with other reliable sources ensures that my own assumptions and estimations are conservative.

Seeking Alpha

Risk

One of the more obvious risks to ADNT would be the spillover effect of the UAW strike into 2024. As a result of the strike, an increase in the cost of vehicle production is expected. If the automotive manufacturers fail to find other ways to reduce costs, these costs might be passed down to consumers, and this could have a negative impact on automotive sales, especially when inflation and interest rates are high. As a result, it might hamper ADNT's revenue since they sell automotive seats to these manufacturers.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ADNT’s past financial performance is showing strong signs of recovery, with revenue growing positively since 2021 onwards. In addition, its net margins are also recovering strongly and turned positive in 2023. On top of that, gross margins are increasing, while debt levels are decreasing. In its 4Q23 results, it continued this robust trend as both its revenue and margins increased.

Although the UAW strike is causing jitters, my analysis of the strike’s impact indicates that ADNT's net sales are still expected to grow, while margins are expected to remain consistent. In the long term, strong growth in global automotive sales is anticipated to bolster ADNT’s long-term growth outlook. Furthermore, ADNT has always been at the forefront of product launches, which ensures its continued growth. In addition, it has a good mix of wins in both EV and ICE vehicle types. As a result, with EVs anticipated to capture more market share, this strong position in EV powertrains is set to position them well for the future to capture more growth.

In my conservative comparable valuation, I have found that ADNT, despite being much smaller than its competitors, has a commendable forward revenue growth outlook and net income margins, although these are lower than the median of its competitors. To ensure that my valuation remain conservative, I applied a deeper discount to its current P/E ratio. Even with this adjusted multiple, my model suggests double-digit upside potential. To ensure that my valuations are realistic and grounded, I compared them with Wall Street’s estimates, which showed that my estimates align with theirs. Considering these factors, I recommend a buy rating for ADNT.