Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust: Sell Into The Bitcoin Spot ETF Hype

Investor Trip profile picture
Investor Trip
3.6K Followers

Summary

  • Grayscale Bitcoin Trust aims to convert into a Bitcoin Spot ETF to increase capital inflows and annual fee revenue.
  • The GBTC discount has almost closed due to excitement about Bitcoin Spot ETF application approvals.
  • The 2% annual fee charged by Grayscale could trigger outflows as competitors offer the same product for lower fees, posing a risk to GBTC's upside.

Bitcoin ETF

24K-Production

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) is one of the easiest ways to invest in Bitcoin without actually owning BTC on a third-party crypto exchange or cold/hot crypto wallet.

Grayscale holds 620,170 Bitcoin in GBTC and charges you a 2% annual fee

This article was written by

Investor Trip profile picture
Investor Trip
3.6K Followers
Investor Trip is an investment research company founded in 2006 by Tarik Pierce. Tarik Pierce studied Economics at Dartmouth College and focuses on high CAGR stocks and cryptocurrencies. Our investment strategy is to identify sectors with massive growth potential then pick the biggest & best companies that will become future winners. Follow us to receive notifications whenever a new article is published.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (13)

B
Bitit
Today, 9:57 AM
Comments (640)
Makes sense to avoid grayscale for the time being in case ETFs get approved if grayscale is not one of the first, and people start selling GBTC shares to get into BTC ETFs.

I am not at all convinced an ETF is going to happen despite everyone else seemingly thinking it's a total certainty. Given Gensler's very anti-bitcoin/anti-crypto stance the only chance I see for an ETF being approved in the next 3 years while he's in office is if he's just feeling the legal and political pressure from the SEC starting to lose their crypto court cases and congress starting to point out this year how bad his arbitrary "no rules, just cause chaos" anti-bitcoin/crypto tactics have been. The only reason I think ETFs might get approved soon is simply because EVERYONE thinks it will so maybe some of these people are actual insiders who know what's coming rather than just making up stuff based on hope.

If ETFs get approved in say January, Bitcoin is going to shoot >$50k very quickly, though we may get a short-term quick drop from seller's trying to take profit from that jump and drop the price to buy back in the $40,000s one last time. But overall an ETF could ignite the bull market well before the normal expected of like 6+ months after the having.

If there is no ETF it seems like every single person other than me will be utterly shocked haha. So in that case we'll probably see a crash from like 45K to 35K, even if the correction doesn't last that long, many market participants will be in shock and selling. And there's still the halving coming up even if there is no ETF. And with each market cycle more and more people are getting wise and know to buy in before or around the halving rather than wait until everyone is talking about Bitcoin during the following year when it's in a big bull market hype phase heading to a cycle peak.

So if there is an ETF we could see new all-time highs start getting hit as early as the summer. No ETF and it'd probably take until late next year as the market takes some time and this very early momentum cools down as people get over their shock at no ETF. Either way, Bitcoin is essentially the best buy in the world to hold for the next 12 to 24 months before the inevitable next crash comes.

If an ETF does happen, and with the new fair accounting rules around corporations holding digital currency going into effect in 2025, we could see A LOT of institutional buying of Bitcoin these next two years - something that we only saw the first little wave of in the last bull market. With my expected no ETF I'm targetting roughly $130k-$140k 2025 peak, but with ETF I'd be targetting $150k-$170k peak.
M
Mav&GkkseM
Today, 9:50 AM
Comments (6)
Keeping my GBTC as its logical that fees should go down.
Investor Trip profile picture
Investor Trip
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (738)
@Mav&GkkseM Nothing wrong with paying the 2% fee if you don't mind. There will be other options (Blackrock, Ark Invest) that offer the same product with lower fees.
Rainer-63 profile picture
Rainer-63
Today, 9:32 AM
Comments (2.08K)
Sorry but you point out only one point (fees) in the article. You describe GBTC as a scary company. They have reached to manage 3% of world’s bitcoin volumes. They have done a great job up to now. They know their market and won’t ask fees that aren’t reasonable. I will hold my gtbc shares, no doubt about!
Investor Trip profile picture
Investor Trip
Today, 10:02 AM
Comments (738)
@Rainer-63 I didn't say GBTC was a bad investment. I said that there are cheaper ways to hold Bitcoin. Nothing wrong with HODLing GBTC if you believe in Grayscale management.
A
AlphaMan300
Today, 9:17 AM
Comments (654)
Nice article. I spoke with Brooke who is VP of sales at Grayscale and he said that once the spot Bitcoin ETF gets approved, they would immediately reduce their fee on GBTC. They are smart and know that it has to be competitive. It will probably be 1% (not quite as low as Cathy Wood's 0.9% but low enough for people NOT to want to switch out of it and sell it).
MSTR trades at a premium, by the way.
---
Do you think it is wise to get out of ETHE too (which is Grayscale's Ethereum)? It has also run up a lot in the past year.
I have A LOT of it in my Roth accounts...
and am looking to discuss/figure out how to best play this bull run for maximum profits.
Thanks!
l
libertytaxhemet
Today, 9:14 AM
Comments (14)
If GBTC essentially transfers to an ETF, then by definition, doesn’t GBTC share price = BTC NAV in GBTC?
Investor Trip profile picture
Investor Trip
Today, 9:30 AM
Comments (738)
@libertytaxhemet Yes but investors may sell for a cheaper ETF and thus cause the NAV to go down.
J
Jaimerene
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (5)
Fee are coming down for sure….
Investor Trip profile picture
Investor Trip
Today, 9:30 AM
Comments (738)
@Jaimerene I don't think so. Grayscale wants to continue getting 2%. Why would they lower fees now?
b
braticus
Today, 9:12 AM
Comments (1.62K)
If they convert to an ETF they'll lower fees to be competitive...they'll have no choice.
Investor Trip profile picture
Investor Trip
Today, 9:31 AM
Comments (738)
@braticus I disagree. Grayscale has made a ton of money with 2% fees. Nobody wants to decrease their income overnight.
Permuddlologist profile picture
Permuddlologist
Today, 10:10 AM
Comments (327)
@Investor Trip lots of existing ETFs reduce their fees over time. The market is more effective than most investors believe.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GBTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GBTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GBTC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.