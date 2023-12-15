Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wealth Effect Increases And Recession Risks

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Despite indicators suggesting recessionary risks, the financial markets surged roughly 20% to date.
  • The result of the increase in wealth effect has been a sustained improvement in consumer confidence, which supports economic growth.
  • Given the uncertainty, we must continue to weigh the possibility that Wall Street economists are correct in their more optimistic predictions.

Investment, corporate or business man with tablet for invest strategy, finance growth or financial review. Hand, screen or analytics on technology for planning, data analysis or economy web research

shapecharge

What is the "wealth effect," and why is it important? It is a great question and reminded me of "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Colosseum." The hysterical play by Craig Sodaro

This article was written by

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
30.44K Followers

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.