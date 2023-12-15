$6 Trillion Reasons To Stay Bullish

DNY59

Stocks continued to grind higher the day after the Fed's major pivot to loosen monetary policy conditions, with all three indexes posting a sixth consecutive day of gains. The Russell 2000 small-cap index dramatically outperformed all three majors with a gain of 2.8%, which suggests that investors feel pretty good about the economy as we begin 2024. They should after yesterday's jobless claims numbers and retail sales report for November. Both reflect an economy that has held strong through an elevated inflation rate and an entire Fed tightening cycle. Now those headwinds are becoming tailwinds, as the rate of inflation falls, real wages grow, and interest rates decline, which is good news for risk asset prices.

The plunge in gasoline prices over the past five months is improving consumer confidence and increasing the number of dollars available for discretionary spending. That bore out in retail sales figures for last month, which rose more than expected. The leading category was bars and restaurants, but it doesn't look like consumers are drowning their sorrows. In the contrary, eight of the 13 categories saw increases in sales.

I have been counseling investors to focus on the year-over-year growth rate in real retail sales as a good leading indicator of when the economy may be in trouble. Typically, when this inflation-adjusted figure declines by more than 1%, it coincides with the start of a recession. We did see such a decline earlier this year when sales fell nearly 3.5% in April, but I noted that was most likely a false signal because of the emphasis consumers were placing on service spending, which was a post-pandemic anomaly. The retail sales report predominantly covers the purchase of goods. The good news is that real retail sales grew nearly 1% on a year-over-year basis in November.

That comes as little surprise, given the continued strength of the labor market. Weekly unemployment claims fell close to their lowest level of the year at 202,000 last week. That was below expectations for 220,000. The rate of inflation continues to fall, despite the strength of the labor market, which is the ideal foundation for a soft landing. This is why the Fed finally admitted it will be starting an easing cycle during the first half of next year.

The stock and bond markets have had a stunning performance over the past six weeks. While this rally may be long in the tooth on a short-term basis and very much in need of a period of consolidation, there is plenty of fuel left in the tank for higher levels in 2024. The tank has nearly $6 trillion in it, according to the Investment Company Institute, which is temporarily enjoying money market yields above 5%. That is a lot of firepower, but why would investors liquidate money market funds paying 5%? The reason is that the yield will fall as the Fed starts cutting its short-term benchmark rate. As the rate falls, investors are likely to start reallocating this mountain of money to other asset classes. In fact, after last week, it looks like it has finally started.

This is not a new story, as you can see below. I have been recommending investors stay bullish as far back as April of this year, based on the mountain of liquidity that has continued to build. It is likely to hit its peak along with the peak in short-term interest rates, which is clearly now behind us.

I was taught to keep it simple stupid, as well as focus on rates of change when it comes to economics and markets. The rates of change have been moving in a positive direction for most of 2023. That does not look to change as we start 2024.