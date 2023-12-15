Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
$6 Trillion Reasons To Stay Bullish

Dec. 15, 2023
Lawrence Fuller
Lawrence Fuller
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Stocks continue to rise for the sixth consecutive day after the Fed's decision to loosen monetary policy.
  • The Russell 2000 small-cap index outperforms the major indexes, indicating investor confidence in the economy.
  • Retail sales figures for November show growth, driven by increased consumer confidence and discretionary spending.
  • The nearly $6 trillion in money market funds earning more than 5% is likely to be a source of fuel for additional gains in 2024.
Man Planting Flag On Piles Of Cash

DNY59

Stocks continued to grind higher the day after the Fed's major pivot to loosen monetary policy conditions, with all three indexes posting a sixth consecutive day of gains. The Russell 2000 small-cap index dramatically outperformed all three majors with a gain

This article was written by

Lawrence Fuller
Lawrence Fuller
15.94K Followers

Lawrence Fuller has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career at Merrill Lynch in 1993 and working in the same capacity with several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management.

He is the leader of the investing group The Portfolio Architect, which focuses on an overall economic and market outlook that complements an all-weather investment strategy designed to produce consistent risk-adjusted market returns. Features include: Portfolio construction guidance, access to an “All-Weather” model portfolio and a dividend and options income portfolio, a daily brief summarizing current events, a week ahead newsletter, technical and fundamental reports, trade alerts, and 24/7 chat. Learn More.

Comments (5)

S
Sorter
Today, 11:44 AM
Comments (48)
Am I missing something??
If 6 trillion goes into the market then 6 trillion will come out. For every buyer there is a seller. No such thing as money on the sideline. Only future bag holders that buy at the top
S
Sane Man
Today, 11:32 AM
Comments (1.26K)
I don’t think a lot of that 6 trillion will be allocated to the stock market. People are parked at 5% because it’s the most they’ve gotten in decades and they’re fearful of losing principal. Even if money market rates go down to 3.5-4% people will still find them attractive given they were almost zero for years. Risk averse people, especially reiterees of limited means , don’t want to put up with the swings of the equities market and are in constant protection mode. I’ll admit some of that money will flock to equities, but I’d guess the bond market would harbor a higher percentage.
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Today, 11:37 AM
Comments (7.13K)
@Sane Man For some, yes, for others, absolutely not. I have communicated with many who are parking large amounts in these mmf as a bucket to hold until there is an opportunity to put it elsewhere, stocks or bonds. The total didn't skyrocket to $6 trilllion solely because retirees find it appealing. It doesnt take a lot of it to move markets.
k
kevinconnolly
Today, 10:41 AM
Comments (3.22K)
Senior Fuller, you have been big time consistent in your views-------with you the arrow goes straight not moving right or left with the wind----so big time PROPS from me. Happy Holidays and Happy, Healthy, Prosperous New Year. --------In the lunar New Year---------the year of the Dragon-----and my favorite Chinese character-------of the total of 12 characters the year of the Dragon is my favorite-----and truth be told I was not born in the Year of the Dragon!!
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Today, 11:38 AM
Comments (7.13K)
@kevinconnolly And lets do it again in 2024! Have a great holiday yourself.
