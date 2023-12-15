Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Williams-Sonoma Stock: Too Far, Too Fast

Summary

  • Williams-Sonoma, Inc. stock has surged 85% in the past six and a half months, even as the company is expected to show its first annual net revenue decline in 14 years.
  • The rally has occurred despite largely negative analyst firm opinion on Williams-Sonoma stock and some recent insider selling in the shares.
  • The stock seems vulnerable to profit taking after its big run.  An analysis around Williams-Sonoma, Inc. follows in the paragraphs below.
Williams Sonoma Beats Expectations On Lower Earnings

Scott Olson

Perhaps home is not a place but simply an irrevocable condition.”― James Baldwin.

Shares of furniture and home textile concern Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have surged 85% in the past six and a half months on improved

We are a team of analysts led by Bret Jensen, Chief Investment Strategist at Simplified Asset Management.

We run the investing group The Insiders Forum where we specialize in small and mid-cap stocks that insiders are buying. The Insiders Forum portfolio managed by Bret Jensen consists of 12-25 top stocks in different sectors of the market that are attractively valued and have had some significant and recent insider purchases. Our goal is to outperform the Russell 2000 (the benchmark) over time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

BM Cashflow Detective profile picture
BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 11:32 AM
Comments (8.01K)
Williams-Sonoma is a super cash flow compounder par excellence.

Its Cash Return On Invested Capital (CROIC) of 40.2% ranks in the 97.0% percentile for the sector.

Just outstanding.

Around two years ago the price followed the enormous increases in earnings.

Subsequently, many took the profits due to weaker prospects.

However, the decline in earings was not as strong as the pessimists expected.

This undervaluation situation has now been eliminated.

The stock is currently a “hold” with a poor 5y PEG ratio of 2.53.

Long $WSM

But the stock is never a sell.

In principle, super compounders should not be sold.

More buying opportunities will come.
G
Gaius Glaber
Today, 11:00 AM
Comments (101)
Analysts keep missing the opportunity here. A company with a 50%+ return on equity, excess cash in the balance, growing margins, gaining market share on a fragmented market, with a great capital allocation record, and shrinking share count cannot be a "Sell" at 14 P/E. WSM is still a long-term buy opportunity.

Additionally, short-interest is still at mid teen levels, which means that shorts are being squeezed, so it is unlikely the stock to drop meaningfully from here. Shorts are giving up gradually and closing their positions on any pullback. If the stock drops meaningfully, management will have a $1 billion in excess cash ready to deploy on buybacks, reducing share count on roughly 10%, giving support to the stock price. So, no Thank you for the recommendation, but I am sticking with my shares.
