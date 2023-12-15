bjdlzx

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (OTCPK:KWTEF) will initially grow cash flow the traditional way, primarily through natural gas. The difference is that future growth will not only include the use of natural gas but also the inclusion of clean energy. Much of this must go through a government process. So that process will be slower. But the established cash flow gives this company a considerable edge over a lot of concept companies in this particular area. The other advantage is the experience of management building and selling companies.

As I mentioned in a previous article, the CEO and Chairman have considerable experience building and selling companies. Similarly, the company backing this fairly new company also has a good reputation. This alone limits a lot of small (and new) company risk, where a lot of these companies are gone within five years after going public. Simply by sticking with people who have started and sold businesses before, you can many times eliminate a lot of risk.

The Strategy

Basically, the major idea here is to begin with the natural gas business and head towards a fully integrated company that encompasses the electric utility business and maybe some other associated businesses.

Kiwetinohk Energy Presentation Of Long-Term Business Strategy (Kiwetinohk Energy Corporate Presentation November 2023)

Right now, the business is a very traditional natural gas business when it comes to quarterly reporting. The difference will be that sooner or later the other projects will (to some extent) will be approved to move towards construction and completion. That means that the final product in the future will be very different.

At least some of this will be financed with the cash flows of the natural gas business. That again separates this from many competitors that will require several rounds of financing (or one large initial financing). Depending upon how fast the company grows these other businesses, partners could be brought in to accelerate the pace of growth or handle the pace of rapid growth.

Out of all of this, the carbon storage hubs are an existing business in that carbon dioxide injection has long been used in the secondary recovery business to recover more oil and natural gas after the initial wells have ceased production or have production that is too low to be commercial.

Since secondary operators do not want the carbon dioxide escaping (because it is used to maintain reservoir pressure to "push" the product out of formation towards the producing wells), this secondary recovery qualifies as a place to permanently store carbon dioxide. This use of carbon dioxide actually has two goals at the same time.

Capital Structure

Currently, the company appears to be adequately capitalized. The stock trading will be somewhat volatile as a lot of the stock is currently held.

Kiwetinohk Energy Capital Structure (Kiwetinohk Energy Corporate Presentation November 2023)

As noted in the slide, there are some dilutive securities outstanding. That will have to be resolved before the stock stays above the conversion amount for a long period of time (unless something changes). Should the business succeed as planned, that should prove to be a "bump" along the way to a decent return. That, of course, is the biggest risk with any relatively new company.

The relatively small number of shares in public hands means that limited orders should be used. Investors also need some patience when placing orders, as liquidity in the United States could be an issue. Those that can purchase the stock in Canada are likely to encounter more liquidity. But patience may still be required.

Existing Business

Right now, the primary source of cash is the natural gas business.

Kiwetinohk Energy Map Of Existing Operations And Summary Of Advantages (Kiwetinohk Energy Corporate Presentation November 2023)

The well payouts of the existing business are very good. This is likely because the company operates in a rich gas area. Therefore, the company benefits from a matrix of products rather than a sole dependency on natural gas prices.

Naturally, this business needs to grow fast enough to help finance the other lines of business when those cash needs arise. That will limit some of the debt buildup that is likely to happen in the future.

It also means that a lot of planning is being financed at least partially by this existing business.

The Importance Of Blue Hydrogen

Natural gas has been selected as the primary source of hydrogen. The reason for this can be easily seen by looking at a chemistry chart of the elements. The hydrogen-carbon bond is much easier to break than the oxygen-hydrogen bond in water. That makes for huge cost savings right now.

The processing of blue hydrogen means that the carbon products also produced are captured and stored so that there is no further pollution to aid global warming. This probably is going to have to be done until the costs of getting hydrogen from water become competitive.

The technology in this area largely exists for everything that the company shows in the initial slide. Not only that, but it is possible to supply the energy needed to make the whole thing work at reasonable costs. This is going to be one of the first companies to demonstrate that. But the American companies are not far behind.

Oil And Gas Industry Stake

Oil and gas are going to be needed for a very long time. On the other hand, the industry is naturally suited to begin the transition away from oil and gas. This is the industry with a lot of the raw materials needed for the "green revolution" until better technology is developed.

This is one of the few public companies that is attempting to make a serious profit while producing energy at competitive costs for individual or corporate consumption. There is, however, a fair amount of private or subsidiaries of publicly held companies that would be competitors at some level.

The initial quarterly reports have meaning to the extent that cash flow is growing while the other parts of the business are proceeding through the planning stages. But it will be a few years before profits dominate the quarterly reporting picture.

An underlying business like upstream can limit any future dilution needed and can instead support debt for the other divisions until there is cash flow from these businesses.

This management has considerable experience in building and selling companies. The primary backer, ARC, likewise has an excellent business reputation. All of this helps this company succeed. But it by no means guarantees company success. A loss of Pat Carlson, the CEO and Chairman, is likely to be a critical loss should it happen.

For those interested in the green revolution, Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. may be considered a strong buy as long as the investor understands the currently elevated risks of a relatively new and small company. Most would consider this proposal speculative. So conservative investors and income investors can look elsewhere.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.