Drew Angerer

Thesis Summary

The Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged this week and presented its updated dot plot. To the surprise of many, Jerome Powell and the Fed did not dampen the market's expectations of rate cuts in 2024.

The hawkish rhetoric was toned down, and the Fed dot plot showed three rate cuts likely in 2024.

But why now? Has the Fed finally been convinced that inflation was transitory? Or do they know something we don't? Could they already be pricing in a recession in 2024?

Ultimately, I believe the current macro conditions support a continued rally in risk assets, something I have been defending for a while. However, there are any number of black swans that could hurt markets in 2024.

Based on technical analysis, I believe we are approaching an important area to begin to take profits and even hedge against a large market drawdown.

Jerome Powell Pivots

While a Fed Pivot was already priced in, what perhaps came as a surprise was the fact that Powell seems to have pivoted, too. His usual hawkish rhetoric was replaced by a more dovish tone that helped spark a huge rally on Wednesday.

But first, the dot plot.

Dot Plot (Press Release)

As we can see, the Fed's own officials project up to three rate cuts. This is more or less what markets were expecting a week ago.

However, markets being the forward-looking machine that they are, no longer expect three cuts, but six.

The greatest odds implied by futures pricing on Wednesday afternoon were for a year-end 2024 fed-funds rate in the range of 3.75% to 4.00%. That would mean 1.5 percentage points of reductions in the Fed's target next year, or six cuts of a quarter-point each.

Source: Barron's

Though investors are, as they often do, getting ahead of themselves, at least they are on the same page as Powell now, who is now conceding inflation is under control:

If you look at the six-month measures, you see very low inflation.

Source: Jerome Powell Speech

The focus is now on steadying inflation and employment

We're getting back to the point where both mandates are important.

Source: Jerome Powell Speech

Did Jerome Powell Nail It?

The Fed has often been accused of being behind the curve. I myself feared, based on Powell's previous talks, that we might remain tight too long, but this pivot seems quite timely.

PPI (Trading Economics)

Based on the most recent inflation data, the evidence is quite strong that inflation is behind us. The best evidence of this was perhaps the PPI numbers shown above.

As always, the Fed is walking a tightrope, and investors on either side will be quick to criticize.

Some might point at this chart, as evidence that inflation is actually creeping back up.

Service Inflation (Trading Economics)

If we actually zoom into service inflation, this metric has actually picked up in the last month. Indeed, with employment holding up as strongly as it has, and fiscal spending back at record highs, it seems like stubborn inflation could be a narrative for 2023.

But how will markets take this? Say we get no recession while inflation stays slightly above target. Would that be so bad?

In my opinion, Jerome Powell has made a timely shift in policy. The lagging effects of rate cuts will eventually be felt, which is exactly why some cuts need to take place sooner rather than later, in my view.

Fundamentals and Technicals Align

For some time now, I have been looking for the SPX to make a higher high, and that's exactly where we are heading. The real question now is where do we begin to take profits?

SPX TA (Author's Work)

For some time now, I have been tracking a five-wave diagonal structure from the October lows. A structure that projects is into the 5000-point region. Measuring the wave I front and the bottom of the wave II, we can see that the 1.618 extends at 4987. This would be a good minimum target.

This target, based on fib extensions, is also supported by fundamental analysis. The way things look now, we really do have a great macroeconomic backdrop to support asset prices. Financial conditions are easing, US employment is still near historical lows, and the advent of AI technology promises to propel corporate profitability and earnings even higher.

For the time being, I can't deny that Powell seems to be doing a good job. While unlikely, a soft landing has happened before.

Final Thoughts

Of course, eventually, something will happen to make markets turn. In fact, there are numerous potential black swans out there that could trigger a sell-off in markets. Most of the risk, at the moment, comes from overseas. Things such as geopolitical tensions, European weakness, China's continued struggles, the Yen's appreciation, and also the potential for more volatility in the Treasury market.

These are all risks we must contend with. Impossible to predict, that is the nature of black swans, but we can do our best. In my last market article, I wrote about 4 possible recession indicators.

Ultimately, the cycle will repeat. A Fed hike leads to a cut and eventually economic slowdown. This is also supported by my technical outlook, which suggests a significant top could take place in 2024 around the 5000 SPX area. Following this, there's certainly the potential for a long and deep bear market.