SCHD: Avoid Disaster To Sleep Well At Night

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ is surprisingly controversial among the community.
  • The SCHD ETF's top holdings, including Broadcom, Amgen, Verizon, AbbVie, and The Home Depot, offer consistent dividend growth and stability, but it can be disastrous to buy and forget.
  • SCHD is a seemingly low-risk ETF.
  • Can you really sleep well at night?
Businessman Inspecting Paperwork Document of Business Data Analysis working Management report with KPI and metrics connected to database. Corporate strategy for finance, operations, sales, marketing.

champpixs

We were just asked about whether rolling some trading gains into a longer-term income exchange-traded fund, or ETF, in the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ (NYSEARCA:SCHD), or buying the top holdings individually and buying and forgetting, was a

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for the February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020.

Comments (9)

Yawkey profile picture
Yawkey
Today, 11:27 AM
Comments (108)
Any thoughts using VIG or top 10 for Dividend Growth?
new2investing9999 profile picture
new2investing9999
Today, 11:22 AM
Comments (180)
Very clear, well-written, and insightful. I particularly like the "you don't like it, don't buy it". Wouldn't it be nice if more people applied this attitude to their personal lives, instead of being pissy and entitled and offended by things they do not like, and simply moved on. Well done. Love my membership with you guys.
B
Bandon Dunes
Today, 11:22 AM
Comments (383)
Very good article. Picking individual stocks is not for everyone so if that is not your cup of tea this is an excellent alternative.
I will say however that dividend growth is slowing a bit in some of these holdings. Two examples would be ABBV and AMGN. ABBV'S recent raise was less than 5% while Amgen's was less than 6%.
Interestingly, IBM was a longtime holding and got booted out last year. So what happened? It is having a banner year😁
Yawkey profile picture
Yawkey
Today, 11:20 AM
Comments (108)
Excellent article. I own SCHD in a ROTH and the Top 10 stocks in a IRA.
M
MojoRisin1
Today, 11:00 AM
Comments (1.97K)
Good article. SCHD has a place in my arsenal. It currently sits in my growth portfolio and will DRIP unless I feel the need for additional income and then I will slide it to the income portfolio and drop the DRIP.
FA0007 profile picture
FA0007
Today, 10:53 AM
Comments (36)
Long SCHD
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:53 AM
Comments (7.24K)
I agree that SCHD is a low risk ETF, but with any ETF you get the bad stocks with the good ones, creating a kind of "de-worsification" in the name of diversification. Accordingly, I abhor ETFs and don't own any ETFs, but choose instead to select my own individual stocks in a relatively concentrated but diversified portfolio.

That being said, I just posted a comment on another article on SA, recognizing that not all investors have the education, skill, discipline, interest and time to research, buy and monitor their own stocks. For those investors, I endorse QQQ, SOXX and possibly SCHD as ETFs that should enable them to sleep at night.
K
Kenster-Vibe
Today, 11:16 AM
Comments (1.14K)
@ndardick - I like SOXX and SMH too - I just can’t invest in select semiconductor stocks (which are volatile) on my own and so choosing a basket is easier.
Nathan Hanks profile picture
Nathan Hanks
Today, 10:52 AM
Comments (96)
Fantastic article - I’ve been amused at all the passion this etf generates on here. Use it for what it is
