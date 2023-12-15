champpixs

We were just asked about whether rolling some trading gains into a longer-term income exchange-traded fund, or ETF, in the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ (NYSEARCA:SCHD), or buying the top holdings individually and buying and forgetting, was a viable play. Our member cited multiple opinions positive and negative here on Seeking Alpha regarding the ETF and its holdings. We honestly still do not understand why this instrument is so controversial here on Seeking Alpha. So many bullish opinions, and many that are overtly bearish. Our response to this question was simple:

"The ETF is fine for what it is designed to do, be relatively stable, while tracking pretty closely the Dow Jones 100 Dividend Index. It offers a growing dividend over time, though if you are yield hungry, this one does not cut the mustard. However, it offers reliable, safe income, and longer-term capital appreciation. It is worthy of considering SCHD in your longer-term holdings. But buying the top holdings and forgetting about them long-term could be a disaster if you don't pay attention. Just go with the ETF for the long-term, while actively managing the trading portion of your holdings."

That is it. We could likely end the article right here, but the article would be denied by the great editors we work with here. So, in this column we provide insights into the ETF and the holdings, and offer our opinion and analysis of this oddly controversial ETF.

Over the years, SCHD has offered growth, in addition to growing income. Take a look at the chart over the last decade plus:

Data by YCharts

We really do not understand why SCHD is either beloved, or bemoaned, by the community. We think it's a good long-term buy and hold, but nothing to be incredibly enthusiastic about, while there is also no real reason to be incredibly bearish. There are many alternatives out there for growth and/or income, but the plain fact is that this ETF does its job as designed. So, we think our traders can indeed consider pouring some of their short-term trading returns into SCHD for long-term wealth building.

This is the bulk of the opinion, now let us describe the ETF for those who follow us who may not know about this ETF.

Update on the holdings of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

So, let's start with what the current top holdings are, and talk a bit about them. The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is still invested in a total of 104 diversified holdings across a range of sectors. Here are the current top 10 holdings of The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, as of Thursday, December 14th, 2023:

Seeking Alpha SCHD Holdings Page

Let us discuss the top 5 holdings briefly. So, as we see here, 22% of the ETF is invested in just 5 companies. But these companies are blue chip powerhouse names. And the holdings are pretty diversified within this top 10 overall.

Seeking Alpha SCHD Sector Breakdown of Holdings

As mentioned in the open, the fund's goal is to track, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. The ETF has paced well with this conservative index. As you can see, the industrials sector holds the highest percentage of the overall portfolio, representing 18.08% of this ETF, followed by financials at 16.49% and healthcare at 15.76% of holdings, respectfully. If you track the Dow Jones 100 dividend index, then you know the ETF is very closely mirroring what is happening there. Of course, there is always some cash and other short-term investments on hand as this is an ETF, and so there needs to be liquidity to move in and out of positions to keep the ETF in line with the index it is tracking. The index ebbs and flows, but the total returns are impressive, especially when you factor in the dividend returns.

Since the ETF is largely driven by these top 5 major holdings, a brief take on those should be noted.

Broadcom

The largest holding is one of our favorites and that is Broadcom Inc. (AVGO). This weighting is up from 4th place in September when we last examined the ETF. AVGO stock represents 4.87% of the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, and the stock has had a great run of late. Broadcom also continues to raise its dividend like clockwork, though the low yield stems from the massive growth of the company and stock, which helped propel SCHD higher in recent weeks. However, the dividend growth is A+ rated, and the dividend continues to grow.

Seeking Alpha AVGO dividend page Seeking Alpha Broadcom Dividend Growth

Amgen

Representing 4.36% of holdings, Amgen Inc. (AMGN) was the largest position of The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF up until Broadcom's recent run to the top spot. As you are likely aware, this is another dividend growth machine. Amgen is one of the leading biotech companies in the world. AMGN stock has been on a run since bottoming in the spring earlier this year. It sports a share price of $276.32 and a FWD dividend yield of 3.20%. The dividend has been raised every year for the last five years, and boasts a respectable A- rated dividend growth grade.

Seeking Alpha Amgen Dividend History Seeking Alpha Amgen Dividend Growth

Overall, AMGN itself has made a great long-term dividend growth investment, and is a reliable holding of the ETF.

Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is now the third largest holding in the ETF after an incredible run. We cover frequently Verizon, and this was a top pick at our Investing Group back in September, into October, where we were able to trade for over 20% gains. We think there is more room to run here.

Data by YCharts

With this run, Verizon is now 4.32% of SCHD's holdings. The company has suffered from revenue pressure, and a high debt load, but continues to be a dividend-paying powerhouse. In fact, even after the impressive run, we see VZ stock still offers a 7.2% yield. The history is impressive, though the payout growth metric ratings are mixed.

Seeking Alpha Verizon Dividend History

Very consistent growth is evident from this history, and Verizon boasts a solid B- overall grade, with mixed ratings across dividend growth metrics.

Seeking Alpha Verizon Dividend Growth

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is now the fourth-largest position of the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF at 4.17% of holdings. This was also a top pick of our group several years ago and has been one of the more reliable biotech plays for both strong growth and a high dividend yield. It currently offers a FWD dividend yield of 4.02%. Like the prior three holdings we described, this is a serial dividend raiser.

Seeking Alpha ABBV Dividend History

Now, the grades on the metrics are also favorable for the dividend growth.

Seeking Alpha AbbVie Dividend Growth

As you can see, this is another A rating overall.

The Home Depot

Rounding out the top 5 is our long-time favorite The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) making up 4.05% of the ETF. Home Depot, in our opinion, is among the most royal of the blue chips. Bluest of all chips. It is a very stable grower over the years, providing massive returns to shareholders, as well as healthy dividends.

Seeking Alpha Home Depot Dividend History Seeking Alpha HD Dividend Growth

So, the top 5 holdings can easily be bought and would make a pretty decent portfolio on its own, thought we might swap AMGN for one of the lower holdings like PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) for diversification, but this ETF reduces single stock risk. We think our traders and our readers can strongly consider this ETF as one to consider for stable income. It is good. It is not amazing, but it is good. The ETF is diversified, and has offered growth.

Is this a SWAN ETF?

So is Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ a sleep well at night ETF? We think it pretty much is. You are never going to wake up in the morning and see the ETF down 10% on a random headline. And if it were to drop 10% over night, well, that means we are in the middle of a historic crash, so everything will lose money. Thus, while the growth is slow over the long term, and the income is ok with a 3.5% yield, you can definitely sleep comfortably here.

If you are hungry for yield, SCHD is not for you. If you want rapid growth, it is not for you. This ETF offers a bit of both. Buying this ETF on market dips is wise. This is because you are buying consistent dividend growth since the holdings grow their dividends. And when the broader market rallies, so does the ETF. Like we said, it does its job of tracking its linked index quite well. This is a conservative, easy to own ETF.

Folks, it makes no sense why this ETF is somehow controversial. If you do not like it, do not buy it. But our initial member's question was whether rolling the trading gains we have into this ETF is a good idea for the long term, to set it and forget it. Never buy and forget. But this one is as close as you can get. For a diversified ETF you are simply paying a 0.06% expense ratio. As far as ETFs go, it does not get much cheaper. SCHD is a low-risk ETF.

Take home

When we have trading gains, we often like to create house positions in most of the names those gains were made in for the long term. However, utilizing trading gains to invest in this ETF for the long term is a valid strategy. There is both long-term capital appreciation and dividend growth. It offers decent income for retirees, though yield-hungry investors should look elsewhere. We think Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is low risk, and does its job well.