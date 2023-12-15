ugurhan/iStock via Getty Images

Logistics is not my primary field of coverage, but over the past year I have added more names in the logistics fields to my coverage. As my coverage amongst other areas includes airlines and airports, looking more into logistics and logistics solutions providers is fitting. In this report, I am adding Reysaş Tasimacilik ve Lojistik Ticaret or Reysaş Logistics, a Turkish logistics provider, to my coverage.

What Does Reysaş Logistics Do?

When adding a new company to my coverage, one of the first things I do is look at the activities of the company, and that is where the company does look somewhat less appealing as there is little information available. Even on the English Investor Relations page of the company, information is scarce and financial reporting only occasionally happens in English. So, if you do not speak Turkish and want to have more information about the company you are looking to invest in, Reysaş Logistics unfortunately does not check the boxes.

Doing some translation work from the website reveals that Reysaş was founded in 1989 and currently has over 600 trucks in service providing car transport, fuel transport, forwarding services and storage as well as international transport. The company also provides warehouse management specializing in cold storage and textiles and just-in-time services for the automotive industry. Important to any investment thesis for Reysaş Logistics is the fact that it provides multi-mode logistics via road, sea and rail.

What Is Reysaş Logistics Stock Worth?

Due to the lack of reporting in English, deriving detailed financial information is a challenge. According to Seeking Alpha data, the company has an enterprise value of $593.33 million and an EV/EBITDA based on twelve-month trailing numbers of roughly 10x compared to 12.25x. Simply letting the stock trade in line with peers would suggest a price target of $1.20 which is significantly below the 52-week high of $2.20. For the first nine months of the year, sales doubled to TRY 2,624.77 million while net income stands at TRY 493.05 million which is almost 3.5x the 9M 2022 results.

The difficult part when valuing Reysaş is that its EV/EBITDA over the past 10 years has been 7.2x, so the 10x the company trades at currently and the industry median is not a valuation that fits extremely well. At the same time, a significant year-over-year improvement in net income does somewhat support higher stock prices. In fact, if we would model 9.16% EBITDA growth in line with the sector and not at all in line with recent growth rates observed, the price target would already increase to $1.31, and using the five-year EBITDA growth rate for the company the stock price target would increase to $2.13. So, I believe there most definitely is space for Reysaş Logistics to see its share price appreciate.

What Are The Risks For Reysaş Logistics?

Probably a major risk for Reysaş Logistics is that it is a Turkish company, leaving it exposed to the whims of the Turkish economic policy, which has been highly questionable in recent years. The most recent inflation readings are not flattering, with inflation of nearly 62%, which provides a multi-year challenge for monetary policymakers to bring inflation under control. Generally, a sharp cool down in economic activity will have an impact on Reysaş Logistics.

What Are The Opportunities For Reysaş Logistics?

The inflation in Turkey obviously provides significant challenges, but there are also opportunities. With the high inflation rate, a dollar or a euro buys you a lot in Turkey. That makes it attractive for companies to invest in Turkey despite the unstable currency. Just the other day, it was announced that Renault is investing €400 million in the Bursa plant in Turkey. Turkey aims to become the automobile production hub for Europe, and we are currently seeing that car production is trending up with an 11% increase in production in the first 11 months of the year compared to last year and Turkey is working on establishing its own car brands and bringing those to the market. All off, that bodes well for car transport solutions.

Data from the World Bank also shows that good exports have been growing and stand at more than $250 billion, up from $162 billion 10 years ago and around $225 billion a year ago. So, there is strong growth in goods exports, which provides support to the business. Additionally, the geographical location of Turkey between Asia and Europe provides a strong corridor function for Turkey and the country aims to leverage that by increasing ocean freight by 65% to 421 million tonnes by 2053, achieving a rail freight share of 22% and the Ukraine-Russia war makes that corridor even more important to the world. Reysaş Logistics has exposure to rail transport as well, so its trailer park is not necessarily its main asset. The company provides multi-mode transportation solutions that allow it to benefit on multiple ends, supporting the aspirations of Turkey. The new Istanbul Airport also underpins the manufacturing and transportation hub aspirations of Turkey.

Probably one of the most compelling reasons to consider a potential long-term investment in Reysaş Logistics is its 62% ownership of Reysaş REIT (OTCPK:RYGYF) which owns warehouses, and my expectations are that with growing goods exports, more companies exploring manufacturing in Turkey as opposed to East Asia there is a positive scenario for repricing leases at more attractive rates.

Keep An Eye On Volume and Price Volatility

When considering Reysaş Logistics for investment, there are several things to keep in mind. The first thing is not related to price, but to information. It is difficult to find a lot of information about Reysaş Logistics in English and the financial reports only occur twice per year in English. The most recent volume on Reysaş Logistics stock is a little over 52,000 and with prices just under a dollar, buying or selling at stable prices might be challenging due to the combination of price and volume. At the same time, the relatively low price for the stock does provide an opportunity to accumulate shares at a low price with the potential to see significant share price appreciation.

Conclusion: Reysaş Logistics Is Risky But Could Do Well As A Speculative Buy

A simple EV/EBITDA estimation provides some support for Reysaş Logistics stock to return to previous 52-week highs. The risk to Reysaş is rather obvious and that is the inflation, but at the same time, that same inflation makes Turkey somewhat more attractive for investment in manufacturing capacity as we are seeing some shifts away from East Asia and Turkey has an attractive geographical location and integration in supply and logistics chains. I believe that if Turkey is able to execute its long-term goals, Reysaş Logistics might be an interesting speculative buy, with the REIT possibly offering even more attractive dynamics.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.