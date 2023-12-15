Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Google: One Of My Top Picks For 2024

Dec. 15, 2023 11:28 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock, GOOGL Stock
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The loss of the antitrust trial with Epic Games is unlikely to materially impact profits.
  • Alphabet has shown resilient revenue and earnings growth, but the rise of generative AI raises concerns about the long-term viability of the search business.
  • The market has overlooked strong results from the cloud division, likely due to slower growth rates compared to Microsoft.
  • Waymo is ramping up and is worth far more than the negative value often ascribed due to Other Bets losses.
  • The stock looks exceedingly cheap on a sum of the parts basis.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Annual Google I/O Event Held In Mountain View, California

Justin Sullivan

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has once again proven the attractiveness of its underlying businesses, showing resilient revenue and earnings growth in spite of the tough macro environment. What is the problem then? The rise of generative AI has thrown into question

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
30.89K Followers

Julian Lin is a financial analyst. He finds undervalued companies with secular growth that appreciate over time. His approach is to look for companies with strong balance sheets and management teams in sectors with long growth runways.

Julian is the leader of the investing group Best Of Breed Growth Stocks where he only shares positions in stocks which have a large probability of delivering large alpha relative to the S&P 500. He also combines growth-oriented principles with strict valuation hurdles to add an additional layer to the conventional margin of safety. Features include: exclusive access to Julian's highest conviction picks, full stock research reports, real-time trade alerts, macro market analysis, individual industry reports, a filtered watchlist, and community chat with access to Julian 24/7. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, META, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.