Win McNamee/Getty Images News

Stock market bulls were rewarded in 2023 as inflation trended lower while the economy remained impressively resilient. Despite sharply higher interest rates, companies managed to generate earnings growth powering the S&P 500 (SP500) back to a near-record high, reversing most of its 2022 losses.

All this wasn't a surprise to us, as we've been proponents of the "soft landing" scenario with a bullish take on stocks since mid-2022. From what may have been a fringe view late last year, it now appears the elusive "Fed pivot" is the consensus with an outlook for rate cuts going forward. We're proud to have been on the right side of the trade guiding readers in the right direction.

Seeking Alpha

While we still expect some more upside to this current rally into the early part of the new year, our update today takes a decisively bearish turn in terms of our 2024 year-end S&P 500 price target forecast.

The "prediction" we have is that macro data will begin to disappoint with a downside to current estimates between earnings growth and even the labor market. Ultimately, a couple of extra Fed rate cuts may not be enough to avert a deeper economic contraction. While it may take several quarters to play out, we believe the S&P 500 will end next year lower with rising volatility being the story going forward.

A New Year, New Problems

There are always many moving parts to any market outlook and often conflicting data points. The good news here is that compared to 2022 when the CPI reached a four-decade high of 9.1%, inflation is no longer a problem.

The latest annual inflation rate with the November update at 3.1% is not quite at the Fed's 2% target, but hardly a level that is disruptive to economic activity. We expect that the CPI will continue to trend lower, with stubborn categories like core services including shelter "housing" and used car prices making a more meaningful correction into 2024.

As the CPI moves under 3% with long-term expectations anchored, the Fed funds rate of 5.5% becomes unnecessarily restrictive with some room to cut, maintaining the "neutral" at a constant level.

The new "problem" we see emerging is more on the growth side. Simply put, there is a timing discrepancy between the cumulative impact of Fed policy actions to what we believe is an increasingly fragile economy.

So while Fed rate hikes between 2022 and 2023 did not immediately crush the economy or hit the labor market, the lagged effects are ongoing, which we believe will be more pronounced into 2024. The factors we see as supporting this view include:

The slowing pace of hiring, climbing jobless claims

Rising credit card and auto loan delinquencies.

Manufacturing ISM in a contraction/weak industrial production.

On that last point, the latest report on business by the Institute of Supply Management painted a concerning tone towards trends ending the year, with survey respondents suggesting "the economy appears to be slowing dramatically".

source: ISM

As we see it, the trends should spill over into deteriorating consumer spending going forward as the missing piece of the puzzle that needs to happen for the broader economy to roll over. By this measure, "nouveau bulls" for 2024 could be making the mistake of assuming rate cuts by the Fed will work as a sort of panacea or quick cure-all for any underlying weakness in the economy.

Whether the Fed starts cutting in March or later in the year, the pace and magnitude of such a move may already be too late to significantly boost conditions in the real economy.

Overall, in describing the "type" of stock market bear we are into 2024, we believe the setup is toward a deflationary mild recession evolving from weaker-than-expected demand into the second half. This is in contrast to other scenarios like a stagflationary environment where the CPI re-accelerates forcing the Fed to consider further rate hikes which would likely be an even more bearish outcome for stocks.

With that, risks in 2024 also include geopolitical uncertainties. We can talk about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict that has evolved into a quagmire. There is also the Israel-Hamas war which has added complexity given the region's importance to energy markets. China has reported disappointing economic data and seems to lack a catalyst for a stronger recovery.

Maybe the biggest reason to proceed with caution as it relates to risk assets and the stock market is the unknown- unknowns. In 2023, the banking turmoil seemingly appeared out of left field, and while it appears "contained", credit segments like commercial real estate and even the residential mortgage side have the potential to introduce volatility. If anything, there is a sense that risk is being underpriced which always has the potential to change quickly.

S&P 500 Earnings Estimates Look Aggressive

Playing armchair economist has never been a good investing strategy. In our view, earnings are the primary driver of the stock market and that could be another problem in 2024.

According to the current consensus from FactSet, S&P 500 bottom-up EPS is expected to reach $246.36 in 2024, an 11% increase from the estimated 2023 level of $220.95, pending final Q4 results.

Recognizing some favorable trends coming from several sectors, we believe this outlook for 2024 earnings growth is on the aggressive side with risks tilted to the downside. While Q4 2023 and even Q1 2024 could still capture the recent momentum of a resilient economy and otherwise stable consumer spending, the concern we have is looking out into the second half.

source: FactSet

If we're correct that economic conditions begin to slip, there is room for these earnings estimates to be revised lower over the next several months while the market forces a reset of valuations under a backdrop of economic uncertainty.

In terms of valuation, we don't necessarily see current conditions as extreme with the market trading at around 19x forward P/E, although this is in the context of the strong implied earnings momentum. At the same time, that multiple becomes highly sensitive to both changing sentiment and earnings results.

source: FactSet

2024 S&P 500 Price Target

We are forecasting the S&P 500 to end 2024 at $4,257. The way we can get there is by discounting the current year ahead consensus S&P 500 bottom-up EPS by -4% to our estimate of $236.51 and applying an 18x P/E multiple.

So while that target representing an -11% market decline from the current S&P 500 level, is not necessarily a "crash", the actual max drawdown could be larger into a bear market territory depending on how high the S&P 500 climbs from here over the near term into Q1 2024.

We believe bad news macro data will be "bad news" in 2024 with the market moving away from its hyper-focus on the CPI into trends in the labor market and consumer spending. The Fed could be forced to cut even more aggressively than is currently expected in an attempt to support the economy and financial system stability. Evidence of a hard landing and deeper economic contraction would force a major market repricing across most asset classes.

In terms of how investors can prepare or position into this potential environment of rising volatility, we believe long bonds (TLT) look attractive as well as defensive sectors like utilities and even consumer staples on a relative basis. Precious metals like gold (GLD) and silver should also perform well with bond yields and real rates trending lower in the environment we described.

Final Thoughts

The conclusion here is that we're taking a bearish tilt for the year ahead. It won't be a straight line lower, but in terms of handicapping odds, we're looking at the market as having a higher chance that something goes wrong in an environment filled with risks. That includes the possibility that inflation even surprises to the upside, pushing back on any rate cut timeframe.

What bulls need is for a lot more things to go right. On the upside, inflation is surprising to the downside even as the economy remains on a firm footing is a more difficult proposition at this stage in our opinion.

“Editor's Note: This article was submitted as part of Seeking Alpha's 2024 Market Prediction competition, which runs through December 20. With cash prizes, this competition -- open to all contributors -- is one you don't want to miss. If you are interested in becoming a contributor and taking part in the competition, click here to find out more and submit your article today!”