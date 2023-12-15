Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Energy Transfer Vs. Atlantica Sustainable: Only One 9% Yielder Is A Strong Buy

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ET and AY are well-diversified and defensive businesses in the energy infrastructure industry.
  • Both also offer well-covered ~9% distribution yields.
  • We compare them side-by-side and offer our take on which is the better buy today.
High Yield, Low Risk Road Sign

JamesBrey

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) are two quality infrastructure businesses that offer 9%+ distribution yields that are well covered by cash flow and are backed by solid balance sheets and stable cash-flowing

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
26.16K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AY, AQN, ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

B
Bigsmitty
Today, 12:44 PM
Comments (454)
Your headline - Only one pays 9%, the other 8% - only one is a limited partnership, the other a C-corp.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 1:05 PM
Comments (15.98K)
@Bigsmitty On an NTM basis, they both pay ~9%. Keep in mind, too, that this article was composed a few days ago before AY shot higher.
M
Mike-SC
Today, 12:36 PM
Comments (471)
I disagree...

I am not convinced on sustainable from an investment standpoint. There are still significant headwinds in the industry. Offshore wind and Orsted is a prime example. The Illinois Commerce Commission very recent pushback on Ameren and Excelon is another. NEP....well that's another story. When is the last time a hydro dam was built in the US?

The problem with sustainables from an investment standpoint is that most of the low hanging fruit has been taken regarding installations and transmission. Now it starts to get much harder and more costly...regardless of interest rates going down.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 1:07 PM
Comments (15.98K)
@Mike-SC AY does not invest in offshore wind, nor does it invest in hydro dams. AY buys assets with long-term PPAs attached to them and then collects cash—very little risk with that model.
Veritas1010 profile picture
Veritas1010
Today, 12:35 PM
Comments (10.92K)
Thank you Samuel for your write-up. Pretty different creatures $ET and $AY however.

Another key difference is a K-1 for $ET as a pass through MLP. While $AY has no K-1, and is a “YieldCo.” and it utilizes ROC (tax deferred distributions). For me personally, this is ideal. For others maybe a hindrance to embrace.

This morning 3 SA articles have blossomed rather organically involving $AY. Earlier this morning I wrote the following to SA author Nicolas Semanis in the commentaries, please excuse some cut and paste below:

<< In the last preceding weeks I have jumped back into the sector, heavily with $NEP and in a much smaller way $AY and $CWEN.A.

My first question is why do you think $AY is your only go-to in the renewables sector at this moment? What makes it superior to $CWEN.A which has a 50% ownership backing by a substantial “big brother”, TotalEnergies? $NEP has $NEE for deferred financing, (as was recently extended and a very sound drop down assets partner).

But $AY has $AQN…which has a 42.2% ownership stake, and though the top corporate investors in $AQN makes a relatively impressive list in and of itself, (Bank of Montreal, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion for example), it is arguably a company that has had much greater challenges in our on-going higher interest rate environment than those mentioned above. My simple point is: Why is $AY superior over all the aforementioned? Quote as follows; (“Atlantic Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) is one of my favorite YieldCos and the only stock I would recommend for exposure to renewables with a wide margin of safety.”)

$AY has ownership in renewables in Algeria and South Africa, thankfully they were prescient enough to insure those at risk assets. The hedging however is probably not cheap and certainly must be factored into their rate of returns once amortized with these assets. But with South Africa having the 2nd largest unemployment rate at 32.8% in 2023 (second only globally to Sudan 45.96%, but in all fairness Sudan has been consistently racked by civil war), Algeria then in comparison at 11% - 12% looks to be in a much better condition - if double digit unemployment can ever be viewed anywhere as “secure”. It begets the point that these are “at risk locations” given the deep structural inequities here and that often translates eventually into political instability.
As an investor in $AY who has returned to the sector, to use a phrase from my time: “inquiring minds want to know”.

Thank you for your write-up and hope you will respond! >>

Now, I realize two things are very different; you are NOT advocating $AY in isolation within the sector. Secondly you address the strong sale possibility of $AY (Brookfield, comes to mind, but who can say with certainty? No one at the moment.)

But then again, what about $CWEN.A and $NEP?

Why $AY over these domestic enterprises?

Look forward to your consideration also!

Thank you.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 1:08 PM
Comments (15.98K)
@Veritas1010 thanks for sharing. I like and am long all three: AY, CWEN.A, and NEP. Each has its owns pros and cons.
dbdaw profile picture
dbdaw
Today, 12:31 PM
Comments (652)
A couple questions.

1. You mention AQN has had discussions about the possibility of disvesting themselves of renewal assets - seems like that could end up having a negative impact on AY stock price. Please let me know if you have any opinion on this comment.

2. ET is an LP - what is AQN?

3. I'm familiar with ET tax treatment - what is tax treatment for AQN?

Just a suggestion - anytime you write about stocks paying high dividends, you may consider including tax treatment information. This is particularly important when an MLP is part of your analysis since for all practical purposes, they reside in cash accounts.

By your picture it appears you are young - trust me, at a certain age, tax treatment is one of the very first things you care about.

Thanks for the article.
j
jkimel44
Today, 12:29 PM
Comments (141)
If the Democrats and Liberals ever lose total control of our country, I wouldn't want to be holding shares of renewable energy companies like AY.
Part of AY's business is described as "The renewable energy sector includes the company's activities related to the production of electricity from solar power and wind plants." Solar and wind plants will only continue to run and be produced as long as massive government subsidies are available, just like EVs. If there is ever a change in our governmental leadership which shifts us back to a free enterprise system, these "green" projects are likely to end.
S
Sparky18888
Today, 12:36 PM
Comments (200)
@jkimel44 for sure !!!!!! They are actually ending by themselves as we speak .
R
RWilliam
Today, 12:24 PM
Comments (8.78K)
Interesting article Sam, thx! There’s room for both. Good diversification.

Long AY! It’s a new position in a new portfolio, appreciate your analysis, need to grow it. Gives some renewable, green energy exposure.

Long ET in MLPA #2 position due to K-1. Midstream is over 10% of our Drip. Long ENB, OKE, and EDP with MLPA.
omnichrontrading profile picture
omnichrontrading
Today, 12:21 PM
Comments (109)
Converts to the Climate Change/Renewables Only religion, AY is a Strong Buy.
About ET Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ET

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AY
--
ET
--
Compare

