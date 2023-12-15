Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
If Not For The PR Disaster, Google Gemini Otherwise Could Have Been A Home Run

Livy Investment Research
Summary

  • Alphabet Inc./Google stock has been consolidating around the $130 level in recent months, despite the unveiling of Gemini and broader macro tailwinds.
  • Google's AI prospects remain a key focus area for investors. But the lack of a tangible competitive advantage delivered to date has been a limiting factor to the stock's performance.
  • The deceptive demo for Gemini has also left investor confidence shaky, as it highlights Google's continued struggles in catching up to Microsoft in the heated AI race.
Google Announces EUR 1 Billion Investment In Germany, Including Renewable Energies

Sean Gallup

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock has continued to find resistance at the $140 level. Despite its release of the Gemini large language model last week, the stock has been paring gains and consolidating around the $130-level

Livy Investment Research
Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Marty Chilberg
Today, 1:02 PM
Google has yet to determine how to monetize AI. They expect to license to Cloud customers next month but no plans yet aside from that. Microsoft is already licensing to cloud customers and is selling a ton of different Copilot programs to their SaaS and Windows installed base. Also Google benchmarked against GPT 3.5 only chosing not to comment about 4.0 turbo. OpenAI has already comented that GPT 4.0 turbo significantly outperforms Gemini.

Google remains behind both with product and their ability to monetiize. If they can leapfrog they may gain market share in cloud but today they are more likely to lose share
Undervalued_pumper
Today, 12:52 PM
Well, its not the PR that determines a durable moat but the performance and developer usage. Jury is still out but Gemini Pro is at least available to developers right now. I will wait to hear from them before making any conclusions on mishaps. Then, in January, they plan to release Gemini Ultra. We should know by the end of January how developers are liking it vs GPT4.

Google's advantage is that they have a) enormous data to train and b) cost efficiency on the product. At some point, users will care about that more than anything else.
ocbearclaw
Today, 12:42 PM
Whoever put the deceptive Gemini presentation out to the public should be fired… it was a PR disaster and investors should be treated better than this.
