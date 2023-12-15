Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enghouse Systems Limited (EGHSF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.72K Followers

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCPK:EGHSF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 15, 2023 8:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Sadler - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Todd May - Vice President and General Counsel

Rob Medved - Vice President, Finance and Corporate Secretary

Vince Mifsud - Global President

Conference Call Participants

Stephanie Price - CIBC

Paul Treiber - RBC Capital Markets

Daniel Chan - TD Cowen

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Enghouse's Fourth Quarter and Year End Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Friday, December 15, 2023.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Stephen Sadler, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead.

Stephen Sadler

Good morning, everybody. I'm here today with Vince Mifsud, Global President; Rob Medved, VP, Finance; and Todd May, VP, Legal Counsel. Before we begin, I'll have Todd read our forward disclaimer.

Todd May

Certain statements made maybe forward-looking. By their nature, such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those in Enghouse's continuous disclosure filings such as its AIF, which could cause the company's actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results or other expectations.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information and the company has no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Stephen Sadler

Thanks, Todd. Rob will now give an overview of the financial results.

Rob Medved

Thanks, Steve. Good morning. I will be taking us through the financial highlights for the three and 12 months ended October 31st, 2023, compared to the three and 12 months ended October 31st, 2022, as follows.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About EGHSF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EGHSF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.